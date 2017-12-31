(Updated 3:22 p.m.) NWS statement: Hard freeze warning for St. Mary

322 PM CST Sun Dec 31 2017

...Bitterly cold conditions expected the next several days...

.Arctic high pressure will build over the area today bringing

very cold temperatures through at least Wednesday. Hard freeze

conditions are expected to develop across much of the area

tonight lasting anywhere from 8 to 12 hours. Additional hard

freezes are expected Monday and Tuesday nights.

LAZ041>045-052>055-073-074-TXZ180-201-215-216-261-262-010600-

/O.CON.KLCH.HZ.W.0004.180101T0800Z-180101T1500Z/

/O.CON.KLCH.HZ.A.0001.180102T0000Z-180103T1700Z/

Calcasieu-Jefferson Davis-Acadia-Lafayette-Upper St. Martin-

Vermilion-Iberia-St. Mary-Lower St. Martin-West Cameron-

East Cameron-Tyler-Hardin-Jefferson-Orange-Southern Jasper-

Southern Newton-

Including the cities of Lake Charles, Sulphur, Hathaway,

Jennings, Topsy, Roanoke, Welsh, Lake Arthur, Crowley, Rayne,

Branch, Church Point, Richard, Lafayette, Breaux Bridge, Cade,

St. Martinville, Abbeville, Intracoastal City, Meaux,

Forked Island, Kaplan, New Iberia, Morgan City, Burns Point,

Centerville, Franklin, Patterson, Berwick, Bayou Vista,

Stephensville, Hackberry, Johnson Bayou, Grand Lake, Klondike,

Cameron, Creole, Grand Chenier, Rutherford Beach, Town Bluff,

Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, Woodville, Lumberton,

Silsbee, Beaumont, Sabine Pass, Sea Rim State Park, Orange,

Vidor, Bridge City, Gist, Buna, Evadale, and Deweyville

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CST

MONDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* TEMPERATURE...Temperatures will fall into the upper teens to

middle 20s tonight, with overnight temperatures Monday and

Tuesday nights in the middle teens to lower 20s. Daytime

temperatures will struggle to reach the middle 30s Monday and

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Prolonged exposure to these conditions may result in

hypothermia and frostbite, and could harm pets and outdoor

animals. Exposed pipes and those along exterior walls will

have the potential to freeze. Sensitive vegetation exposed to

these temperatures will be killed.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hard Freeze Watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible.

These conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

Individuals are encouraged to take precautionary measures to

protect plants and exposed pipes, provide adequate shelter for

animals and ensure proper use of space heaters to prevent fires

and carbon monoxide poisoning.

A Hard Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are

imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and

other sensitive vegetation.

Wind Chill Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

...Dangerously low wind chills are expected tonight into Monday

morning...

.Arctic high pressure will build over the area today. The

combination of the unusually cold airmass with strong and gusty

northerly winds will result in wind chill values of 5 to 13

degrees across much of central and southwest Louisiana and

southeast Texas overnight into Monday morning. Dangerously low

wind chills into the single digits are anticipated again Monday

night and an additional wind chill advisory is expected to be

issued for tomorrow night.

LAZ054-055-TXZ201-215-010600-

/O.EXA.KLCH.WC.Y.0001.180101T0900Z-180101T1500Z/

St. Mary-Lower St. Martin-Hardin-Jefferson-

Including the cities of Morgan City, Burns Point, Centerville,

Franklin, Patterson, Berwick, Bayou Vista, Stephensville,

Lumberton, Silsbee, Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CST MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Wind

Chill Advisory, which is in effect from 3 AM to 9 AM CST Monday.

* WIND CHILL VALUES...10 to 13 degrees.

* OTHER IMPACTS...Low wind chills may result in frostbite in as

little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds

will combine to generate low wind chills. This will result in

frost bite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

If you must venture outdoors, make sure you wear layered clothing

appropriate for extreme cold conditions.