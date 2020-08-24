UPDATED 11:30 A.M. Marco weakens to tropical storm strength
BULLETIN
Tropical Storm Marco Advisory Number 17
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL142020
1000 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
...MARCO CONTINUES TO PRODUCE HEAVY RAINFALL AND GUSTY
WINDS ALONG PORTIONS OF THE NORTHERN GULF COAST...
SUMMARY OF 1000 AM CDT...1500 UTC...INFORMATION
-----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...28.5N 88.5W
ABOUT 55 MI...90 KM SE OF THE MOUTH OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...50 MPH...85 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...NNW OR 330 DEGREES AT 8 MPH...13 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1006 MB...29.71 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
--------------------
CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:
The Tropical Storm Warning from west of Morgan City to Intracoastal
City, Louisiana, has been discontinued.
SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for....
* Morgan City Louisiana to Ocean Springs Mississippi
* Lake Borgne
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* Morgan City to the Mississippi/Alabama border
* Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans
Tropical Storm Marco Discussion Number 17
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL142020
1000 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
Strong southwesterly shear is taking its toll on Marco, with the
edge of the nearest deep convection now displaced 50 n mi northeast
of the exposed circulation center. Data from an Air Force Reserve
Hurricane Hunter aircraft that investigated the system this morning
measured 45-kt surface winds with the onboard SFMR instrument in
that convection, but winds of only 20 to 30 kt were measured
between this thunderstorm activity and the cyclone's center.
Sampling by the aircraft has also revealed that winds of tropical
storm force are likely no longer occurring in any portion of the
circulation except in that convection. Based on the SFMR data, the
initial intensity is initialized at 45 kt.
The shear is not forecast to abate in the foreseeable future, and
the simulated satellite imagery in the GFS and ECMWF suggests that
Marco will degenerate into a remnant low on Tuesday. The latest NHC
forecast is near the various consensus aids, which shows the cyclone
weakening to a tropical depression late tonight. Based on the
updated intensity forecast, tropical storm conditions are no longer
expected to be produced by Marco over the central portions of the
Louisiana coast, and the Tropical Storm Warnings for those
locations have been discontinued.
Marco has slowed down and has moved a little to the right of the
forecast track over the past few hours, with an initial motion of
NNW/7 kt. The track guidance for the entire forecast period has
shifted back northward, and is just south of where it was this time
yesterday. The official forecast track was adjusted eastward in the
near term to accommodate the recent right-of-track bias. After 12
h, the track forecast lies between the previous one and most of the
consensus track guidance. On this track, Marco is expected to move
inland tonight, and remain inland when the system turns
west-northwestward in the low-level flow by Tuesday morning.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 24/1500Z 28.5N 88.5W 43 KT 50 MPH
12H 25/0000Z 29.2N 89.3W 35 KT 40 MPH...INLAND
24H 25/1200Z 30.0N 91.3W 30 KT 35 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
36H 26/0000Z 30.5N 93.6W 30 KT 35 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
48H 26/1200Z 30.9N 95.9W 25 KT 30 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
60H 27/0000Z 0.0S 0.0W 0 KT 0 MPH...DISSIPATED
$$
FORECASTER LATTO
TROPICAL STORM LAURA
BULLETIN
Tropical Storm Laura Intermediate Advisory Number 18A
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL132020
800 AM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020
...NOAA AND AIR FORCE RECONNAISSANCE AIRCRAFT FIND LAURA MOVING
WEST-NORTHWESTWARD JUST SOUTH OF THE COAST OF CENTRAL CUBA....
SUMMARY OF 800 AM EDT...1200 UTC...INFORMATION
----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...20.9N 79.7W
ABOUT 125 MI...200 KM ESE OF CAYO LARGO
ABOUT 205 MI...330 KM ESE OF THE ISLE OF YOUTH
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...65 MPH...100 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 21 MPH...33 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1000 MB...29.53 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
--------------------
CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:
None
SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* Little Cayman and Cayman Brac
* Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Guantanamo,
Santiago de Cuba, Granma, Ciego De Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa
Clara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque, La Habana, Artemisa, Pinar
del Rio, and the Isle of Youth
* Florida Keys from Craig Key to Key West
* Dry Tortugas
The Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are
expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the
next 12 to 24 hours.
Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches will likely be required for
portions of the U.S. northwest Gulf coast area by this evening.
For storm information specific to your area in the United States,
including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor
products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast
office. For storm information specific to your area outside of the
United States, please monitor products issued by your national
meteorological service.
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK
----------------------
At 800 AM EDT (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Laura was
located near latitude 20.9 North, longitude 79.7 West. Laura is
moving toward the west-northwest near 21 mph (33 km/h), and this
general motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected over
the next couple of days. A turn toward the northwest is forecast by
Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Laura will move
over the Caribbean Sea just offshore the southern coast of Cuba
today, and move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by early
Tuesday morning. Laura is then forecast to move over the central and
northwestern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher
gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected, and Laura is forecast to
become a hurricane by early Tuesday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km)
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb (29.53 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
----------------------
RAINFALL: Laura is expected to produce the following storm total
rainfall accumulations through Tuesday:
Jamaica and Cuba: 4 to 8 inches, with maximum amounts of 12 inches.
Cayman Islands: 2 to 4 inches, maximum amounts of 6 inches.
Florida Keys, Turks and Caicos Islands, and the Northwest Bahamas:
1 to 2 inches.
Across the Greater Antilles this heavy rainfall could lead to
life-threatening flash and urban flooding, and the potential for
mudslides.
From late Wednesday into Friday, Laura is expected to produce
rainfall of 5 to 10 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 15
inches across portions of the west-central U.S. Gulf Coast near the
Texas and Louisiana border north into portions of the lower
Mississippi Valley. This rainfall could cause widespread flash and
urban flooding, small streams to overflow their banks, and the
possibility of some minor river flooding across this region.
WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to spread westward
within the warning area in Cuba through today. Tropical storm
conditions are expected in Little Cayman and Cayman Brac today.
Tropical storm conditions are also expected within the warning area
in the middle and lower Florida Keys and the Dry Tortugas this
afternoon and tonight.
SURF: Swells generated by Laura are affecting portions of
Hispaniola, eastern Cuba, the southeastern Bahamas and the
Turks and Caicos Islands. These swells are expected to spread
across central and western Cuba, the central and northwestern
Bahamas, and the Florida Keys today. Please consult products
from your local weather office.
TORNADOES: An isolated tornado will be possible later today into
tonight across the Florida Keys.
NEXT ADVISORY
-------------
Next complete advisory at 1100 AM EDT.
SURF: Swells generated by Marco are likely to affect portions of
the northern Gulf Coast for the next couple of days. These swells
are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current
conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.
TORNADOES: A couple of tornadoes will be possible today from
southeast Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle.