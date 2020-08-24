UPDATED 11:30 A.M. Marco weakens to tropical storm strength

BULLETIN

Tropical Storm Marco Advisory Number 17

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL142020

1000 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

...MARCO CONTINUES TO PRODUCE HEAVY RAINFALL AND GUSTY

WINDS ALONG PORTIONS OF THE NORTHERN GULF COAST...

SUMMARY OF 1000 AM CDT...1500 UTC...INFORMATION

LOCATION...28.5N 88.5W

ABOUT 55 MI...90 KM SE OF THE MOUTH OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...50 MPH...85 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...NNW OR 330 DEGREES AT 8 MPH...13 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1006 MB...29.71 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The Tropical Storm Warning from west of Morgan City to Intracoastal

City, Louisiana, has been discontinued.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for....

* Morgan City Louisiana to Ocean Springs Mississippi

* Lake Borgne

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Morgan City to the Mississippi/Alabama border

* Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans

Tropical Storm Marco Discussion Number 17

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL142020

1000 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

Strong southwesterly shear is taking its toll on Marco, with the

edge of the nearest deep convection now displaced 50 n mi northeast

of the exposed circulation center. Data from an Air Force Reserve

Hurricane Hunter aircraft that investigated the system this morning

measured 45-kt surface winds with the onboard SFMR instrument in

that convection, but winds of only 20 to 30 kt were measured

between this thunderstorm activity and the cyclone's center.

Sampling by the aircraft has also revealed that winds of tropical

storm force are likely no longer occurring in any portion of the

circulation except in that convection. Based on the SFMR data, the

initial intensity is initialized at 45 kt.

The shear is not forecast to abate in the foreseeable future, and

the simulated satellite imagery in the GFS and ECMWF suggests that

Marco will degenerate into a remnant low on Tuesday. The latest NHC

forecast is near the various consensus aids, which shows the cyclone

weakening to a tropical depression late tonight. Based on the

updated intensity forecast, tropical storm conditions are no longer

expected to be produced by Marco over the central portions of the

Louisiana coast, and the Tropical Storm Warnings for those

locations have been discontinued.

Marco has slowed down and has moved a little to the right of the

forecast track over the past few hours, with an initial motion of

NNW/7 kt. The track guidance for the entire forecast period has

shifted back northward, and is just south of where it was this time

yesterday. The official forecast track was adjusted eastward in the

near term to accommodate the recent right-of-track bias. After 12

h, the track forecast lies between the previous one and most of the

consensus track guidance. On this track, Marco is expected to move

inland tonight, and remain inland when the system turns

west-northwestward in the low-level flow by Tuesday morning.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 24/1500Z 28.5N 88.5W 43 KT 50 MPH

12H 25/0000Z 29.2N 89.3W 35 KT 40 MPH...INLAND

24H 25/1200Z 30.0N 91.3W 30 KT 35 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

36H 26/0000Z 30.5N 93.6W 30 KT 35 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

48H 26/1200Z 30.9N 95.9W 25 KT 30 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

60H 27/0000Z 0.0S 0.0W 0 KT 0 MPH...DISSIPATED

FORECASTER LATTO

TROPICAL STORM LAURA

BULLETIN

Tropical Storm Laura Intermediate Advisory Number 18A

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL132020

800 AM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

...NOAA AND AIR FORCE RECONNAISSANCE AIRCRAFT FIND LAURA MOVING

WEST-NORTHWESTWARD JUST SOUTH OF THE COAST OF CENTRAL CUBA....

SUMMARY OF 800 AM EDT...1200 UTC...INFORMATION

LOCATION...20.9N 79.7W

ABOUT 125 MI...200 KM ESE OF CAYO LARGO

ABOUT 205 MI...330 KM ESE OF THE ISLE OF YOUTH

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...65 MPH...100 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 21 MPH...33 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1000 MB...29.53 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

None

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Little Cayman and Cayman Brac

* Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Guantanamo,

Santiago de Cuba, Granma, Ciego De Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa

Clara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque, La Habana, Artemisa, Pinar

del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

* Florida Keys from Craig Key to Key West

* Dry Tortugas

The Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the

next 12 to 24 hours.

Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches will likely be required for

portions of the U.S. northwest Gulf coast area by this evening.

For storm information specific to your area in the United States,

including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor

products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast

office. For storm information specific to your area outside of the

United States, please monitor products issued by your national

meteorological service.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

At 800 AM EDT (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Laura was

located near latitude 20.9 North, longitude 79.7 West. Laura is

moving toward the west-northwest near 21 mph (33 km/h), and this

general motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected over

the next couple of days. A turn toward the northwest is forecast by

Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Laura will move

over the Caribbean Sea just offshore the southern coast of Cuba

today, and move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by early

Tuesday morning. Laura is then forecast to move over the central and

northwestern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher

gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected, and Laura is forecast to

become a hurricane by early Tuesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb (29.53 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

RAINFALL: Laura is expected to produce the following storm total

rainfall accumulations through Tuesday:

Jamaica and Cuba: 4 to 8 inches, with maximum amounts of 12 inches.

Cayman Islands: 2 to 4 inches, maximum amounts of 6 inches.

Florida Keys, Turks and Caicos Islands, and the Northwest Bahamas:

1 to 2 inches.

Across the Greater Antilles this heavy rainfall could lead to

life-threatening flash and urban flooding, and the potential for

mudslides.

From late Wednesday into Friday, Laura is expected to produce

rainfall of 5 to 10 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 15

inches across portions of the west-central U.S. Gulf Coast near the

Texas and Louisiana border north into portions of the lower

Mississippi Valley. This rainfall could cause widespread flash and

urban flooding, small streams to overflow their banks, and the

possibility of some minor river flooding across this region.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to spread westward

within the warning area in Cuba through today. Tropical storm

conditions are expected in Little Cayman and Cayman Brac today.

Tropical storm conditions are also expected within the warning area

in the middle and lower Florida Keys and the Dry Tortugas this

afternoon and tonight.

SURF: Swells generated by Laura are affecting portions of

Hispaniola, eastern Cuba, the southeastern Bahamas and the

Turks and Caicos Islands. These swells are expected to spread

across central and western Cuba, the central and northwestern

Bahamas, and the Florida Keys today. Please consult products

from your local weather office.

TORNADOES: An isolated tornado will be possible later today into

tonight across the Florida Keys.

NEXT ADVISORY

Next complete advisory at 1100 AM EDT.

SURF: Swells generated by Marco are likely to affect portions of

the northern Gulf Coast for the next couple of days. These swells

are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current

conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

TORNADOES: A couple of tornadoes will be possible today from

southeast Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle.