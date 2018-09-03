UPDATED 11 p.m.: Latest from NWS on TS Gordon, TS Florence

From the NWS at Lake Charles

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* Shell Beach to Dauphin Island

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* West of Shell Beach to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

* East of Dauphin Island to Navarre

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* Mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida Border

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Chokoloskee to Bonita Beach

* West of the Mouth of the Pearl River to east of Morgan City,

Louisiana, including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

* Alabama-Florida Border to Okaloosa-Walton County Line

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening

inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline,

in the indicated locations. For a depiction of areas at risk, please

see the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic,

available at hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation.

Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions

to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for

other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other

instructions from local officials.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-

threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the

coastline, in the indicated locations.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected

somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life

and property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning areas.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible

inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your

local National Weather Service forecast office.

Tropical Storm Gordon Discussion Number 7

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL072018

1100 PM EDT Mon Sep 03 2018

WSR-88D radar data from Tampa shows that the small inner core of

Gordon has lost some organization during the past few hours, and

GOES-16 satellite imagery and recent aircraft fixes indicate that

the low-level center is located near the southwestern edge of the

main convective mass. This suggests that there may be some light to

moderate westerly shear affecting the cyclone. The Air Force

Reserve reconnaissance aircraft recently measured peak 850-mb

flight-level winds of 57 kt, and SFMR winds of 50-55 kt. A blend

of these data yields an initial wind speed estimate of 50 kt.

A UW/CIMSS shear analysis and the SHIPS model indicates that there

is about 10-15 kt of westerly shear over the system. The SHIPS

guidance shows a slight relaxation of the shear during the next

12-18 hours while the system moves over the warm waters of the Gulf

of Mexico, which should allow for some strengthening. However,

Gordon is a small tropical cyclone and subtle changes in shear

(both up and down) can result in fairly quick intensity changes for

systems like this. The NHC intensity forecast assumes that shear

will not be prohibitive and that Gordon will become a hurricane

before reaching the northern Gulf coast. The NHC intensity

forecast is close to the SHIPS guidance through 24 hours, then

follows the HFIP corrected consensus after landfall which shows

Gordon weakening rapidly over land.

Gordon is moving west-northwestward at about 15 kt. The tropical

storm is expected to maintain a west-northwestward to northwestward

heading during the next few days while it moves around the

southwestern portion of a large deep-layer ridge centered over the

Mid-Atlantic states. After that time, the cyclone should decelerate

as it moves around the western periphery of the ridge. The track

guidance continues to be tightly clustered through 72 h, and no

significant changes were required to the previous NHC track

forecast.

Key Messages:

1. Gordon is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge and

hurricane conditions to portions of the central Gulf Coast where a

Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning are in effect. Residents

in these areas should listen to advice from their local officials.

All preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to

completion, as tropical storm conditions are expected to arrive in

the warning areas Tuesday afternoon.

2. Heavy rainfall from Gordon will affect southern Alabama, southern

Mississippi and Louisiana, where totals could reach as high as 8

inches. This rainfall could cause flash flooding.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 04/0300Z 26.9N 84.3W 50 KT 60 MPH

12H 04/1200Z 28.3N 86.3W 55 KT 65 MPH

24H 05/0000Z 30.0N 88.6W 65 KT 75 MPH

36H 05/1200Z 31.6N 90.3W 40 KT 45 MPH...INLAND

48H 06/0000Z 32.9N 91.6W 25 KT 30 MPH...INLAND

72H 07/0000Z 34.6N 93.9W 20 KT 25 MPH...INLAND

96H 08/0000Z 36.5N 94.9W 20 KT 25 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

120H 09/0000Z 39.5N 93.0W 20 KT 25 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

$$

Forecaster Brown

Tropical Storm Florence Discussion Number 19

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL062018

1100 PM AST Mon Sep 03 2018

Although Florence continues to produce a fairly circular area of

deep convection, microwave images have revealed that there is a

significant southwest-to-northeast vertical tilt of the

circulation due to southwesterly shear. The initial intensity is

held at 60 kt, using a blend of the Dvorak CI-numbers from TAFB and

SAB. This estimate is a little below the latest automated Dvorak

values from CIMSS at the University of Wisconsin.

The strong tropical storm is moving west-northwestward, or 285

degrees, at 12 kt steered by a subtropical ridge to its north. The

storm is expected to gradually turn northwestward with a decrease

in forward speed during the next several days as it moves

toward a persistent weakness in the subtropical ridge. There

remains a fair amount of spread in the guidance, especially in the

3- to 5-day time period, but the consensus aids have changed little

this cycle. Therefore, no significant changes were made to the

previous forecast, and this one lies near the middle of the guidance

envelope.

Little change in strength is expected through early Tuesday as

Florence remains over marginally warm waters and in moderate wind

shear conditions. Slight weakening is expected during the middle

part of the week due to a gradual increase in southwesterly or

westerly shear. Beyond that time, however, the shear is expected to

decrease and Florence will be over much warmer waters. Therefore,

slow strengthening is shown at the end of the forecast period.

This forecast is unchanged from the previous one, and is in good

agreement with the HCCA guidance.

The 34- and 50-kt initial wind radii have been expanded outward

based on recent ASCAT passes.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 04/0300Z 18.9N 41.0W 60 KT 70 MPH

12H 04/1200Z 19.4N 42.7W 60 KT 70 MPH

24H 05/0000Z 20.1N 44.9W 55 KT 65 MPH

36H 05/1200Z 21.1N 47.2W 55 KT 65 MPH

48H 06/0000Z 22.1N 49.5W 50 KT 60 MPH

72H 07/0000Z 24.5N 53.1W 50 KT 60 MPH

96H 08/0000Z 26.8N 55.8W 55 KT 65 MPH

120H 09/0000Z 28.4N 57.8W 60 KT 70 MPH

$$

Forecaster Cangialosi