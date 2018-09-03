UPDATED 10:05 a.m.: Latest from NWS on TS Gordon, TS Florence

From the NWS at Lake Charles

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* Mississippi-Alabama border westward to the Mouth of the

Mississippi River

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Alabama-Florida border westward to east of Morgan City, Louisiana,

including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

Interests in the Florida Keys and the southern Florida peninsula

should monitor the progress of this system.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible

inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your

local National Weather Service forecast office.

Tropical Storm Gordon Discussion Number 5

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL072018

1100 AM EDT Mon Sep 03 2018

Surface observations from the Florida Keys and southeast Florida,

along with Doppler velocity data from the Miami radar, indicate that

Gordon has continued to become organized this morning. The center

of the cyclone passed over Key Largo between 1100-1200 UTC,

producing a west wind in Islamorada and also at an observing site

in Florida Bay. Doppler velocity data and surface observations

support an intensity of 40 kt for this advisory. An Air Force

Reserve Unit reconnaissance aircraft is currently investigating

Gordon.

The initial motion estimate is 300/14 kt. The latest model

guidance has shifted slightly to the right, but this is likely due

to the more northerly initial position. Other than that, the models

remain tightly packed and agree on a general west-northwestward to

northwestward motion for the next 48 hours right up until landfall

as the strong ridge to the north of Gordon moves little. The new NHC

forecast track was adjusted a little to the right of the previous

advisory track, but not as far to the east as some of the model

guidance out of respect for the reliable ECMWF deterministic run,

which is located on the southern edge of the guidance and shows

landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River, a solution that is

also supported by the new 0600Z short-range UKMET model run.

Gordon's appearance in both radar and satellite imagery has

continued to improve over the past several hours. The GFS- and

ECMWF-based SHIPS models indicate that westerly to northwesterly

vertical wind shear of about 10 kt is allegedly affecting Gordon,

but there are no indications of that in satellite imagery that I

can see. The cirrus outflow has continued to expand in all

quadrants, so the analyzed westerly shear is likely an artifact of

the small circulation being positioned so close to the strong trough

located its west. Since Gordon will be moving over sea-surface

temperatures near 30 deg C during the next 36-48 hours, and be near

or underneath an upper-level anticyclone, steady strengthening seems

likely. It is possible that Gordon could peak as a Category 1

hurricane after 36 hours, just before landfall occurs. For that

reason, a Hurricane Watch has been issued for portions of the

central Gulf Coast. The new intensity forecast is above the previous

advisory, and is close to a blend of the consensus models

HCCA, FSSE, and IVCN.

Key Messages:

1. Gordon will bring heavy rainfall and tropical storm conditions

to portions of South Florida and the Florida Keys today and a

Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for these areas.

2. Gordon is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge to

portions of the central Gulf Coast and a Storm Surge Warning has

been issued from the Mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi-

Alabama border. Residents in these areas should listen to advice

from their local officials and all preparations to protect life

and property should be rushed to completion.

3. A Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch are in effect for

portions of the central Gulf Coast. Tropical storm conditions are

expected to reach those areas late Tuesday, with hurricane

conditions possible in the watch area.

4. Heavy rainfall from Gordon will affect southern Alabama, southern

Mississippi and Louisiana, where totals could reach as high as 8

inches. This rainfall could cause flash flooding.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 03/1500Z 25.3N 81.3W 40 KT 45 MPH

12H 04/0000Z 26.5N 83.4W 45 KT 50 MPH

24H 04/1200Z 28.1N 86.0W 50 KT 60 MPH

36H 05/0000Z 29.9N 88.4W 60 KT 70 MPH

48H 05/1200Z 31.3N 90.3W 40 KT 45 MPH...INLAND

72H 06/1200Z 33.9N 93.2W 25 KT 30 MPH...INLAND

96H 07/1200Z 34.8N 94.9W 20 KT 25 MPH...INLAND

120H 08/1200Z 37.6N 95.1W 20 KT 25 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

Tropical Storm Florence Discussion Number 17

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL062018

1100 AM AST Mon Sep 03 2018

While Florence's structure improved overnight, the cloud tops have

warmed and the deep convection has thinned during the past several

hours. The 12Z satellite intensity estimates range from 55 to 65 kt,

but given recent trends the initial intensity is set at the low end

of that range at 55 kt, although this is quite uncertain given the

recent fluctuations in the cloud pattern.

UW-CIMSS satellite diagnostics indicate that around 20 kt of

southwesterly shear is affecting Florence, while the SHIPS analysis

based on the GFS fields shows only about 10 kt. SSTs warm from this

point forward along the forecast track, but shear is expected to

be steady or strengthen, and the mid-level relative humidity values

decrease to around 50 percent during the next 48 to 72 hours. Given

these mixed factors, the NHC intensity forecast shows some

possibility for strengthening in the next 12 hours, followed by a

slow decay through 72 hours. Some restrengthening is forecast late

in the period as SSTs warm above 28C and the atmospheric moisture

increases. The NHC forecast is close to or a bit above the latest

IVCN consensus aid and about 5 kt above the previous NHC forecast

through 96 hours.

The initial motion estimate is 285/14. Florence will be steered

generally west-northwestward for the next 72 hours by the Atlantic

subtropical ridge, followed by a northwestward turn at days 4 and 5.

While there is large spread in the guidance between the HWRF on the

right and the UKMET on the left, the GFS, ECMWF, and their ensemble

means are more tightly clustered near the middle of the guidance

envelope. Since the overall track forecast reasoning has not

changed, the new NHC forecast remains near the middle of the

guidance. This forecast is a bit north of the previous NHC track

given the initial position and lies a little south of the consensus

aids to reflect less influence of the outlier HWRF model to the

north.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 03/1500Z 18.3N 38.7W 55 KT 65 MPH

12H 04/0000Z 18.6N 40.7W 60 KT 70 MPH

24H 04/1200Z 19.1N 43.0W 60 KT 70 MPH

36H 05/0000Z 19.9N 45.3W 55 KT 65 MPH

48H 05/1200Z 20.8N 47.6W 50 KT 60 MPH

72H 06/1200Z 23.0N 52.2W 45 KT 50 MPH

96H 07/1200Z 25.0N 55.0W 50 KT 60 MPH

120H 08/1200Z 27.0N 58.0W 55 KT 65 MPH