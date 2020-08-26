UPDATED 10 A.M.: Laura winds reach 110 mph; may be Category 4 Wednesday

NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER

HURRICANE LAURA

BULLETIN

Hurricane Laura Advisory Number 27

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL132020

1000 AM CDT Wed Aug 26 2020

...LAURA CONTINUES TO RAPIDLY STRENGTHEN AND IT IS EXPECTED TO

BECOME AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE...

...CATASTROPHIC STORM SURGE, EXTREME WINDS, AND FLASH FLOODING

EXPECTED ALONG THE NORTHWEST GULF COAST TONIGHT...

...ONLY A FEW HOURS REMAIN TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY...

SUMMARY OF 1000 AM CDT...1500 UTC...INFORMATION

-----------------------------------------------

LOCATION...27.0N 92.0W

ABOUT 225 MI...365 KM SSE OF LAKE CHARLES LOUISIANA

ABOUT 235 MI...375 KM SE OF GALVESTON TEXAS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...125 MPH...205 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...NW OR 310 DEGREES AT 16 MPH...26 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...956 MB...28.23 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

--------------------

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

None

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* Freeport Texas to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* San Luis Pass Texas to Intracoastal City Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Sargent Texas to San Luis Pass

* East of Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Mouth of the

Mississippi River

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs Mississippi

* Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* East of Intracoastal City to west of Morgan City Louisiana

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening

inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline in

the indicated locations. For a depiction of areas at risk, please

see the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic,

available at hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation.

Persons located within these areas should take all necessary

actions to protect life and property from rising water and the

potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow

evacuation and other instructions from local officials.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected

somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life

and property should be rushed to completion.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-

threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the

coastline in the indicated locations.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible

within the watch area.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible

inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your

local National Weather Service forecast office.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

----------------------

At 1000 AM CDT (1500 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Laura was located

near latitude 27.0 North, longitude 92.0 West. Laura is moving

toward the northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h). A gradual turn toward

the north-northwestward and north is expected later today and

tonight. On the forecast track, Laura will approach the Upper

Texas and southwest Louisiana coasts this evening and move inland

within that area tonight. The center of Laura is forecast to move

over northwestern Louisiana tomorrow, across Arkansas Thursday

night, and over the mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday.

Data from NOAA and Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate

that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 125 mph

(205 km/h) with higher gusts. Laura is a category 3 hurricane on

the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Additional strengthening

in expected and Laura is forecast to become a category 4 hurricane

this afternoon. Rapid weakening is expected after Laura makes

landfall.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from

the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175

miles (280 km).

The latest minimum central pressure estimated from reconnaissance

aircraft data is 956 mb (28.23 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

----------------------

Key messages for Laura can be found in the Tropical Cyclone

Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT3 and WMO header WTNT43 KNHC.

Storm surge and tropical-storm-force winds will arrive within the

warning areas well in advance of Laura's center later today. All

preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to

completion in the next few hours.

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the

tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by

rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could

reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated

areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...

Johnson Bayou LA to Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge including Calcasieu

Lake...15-20 ft

Sea Rim State Park TX to Johnson Bayou LA including Sabine

Lake...10-15 ft

Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge to Intracoastal City LA...10-15 ft

Intracoastal City LA to Morgan City including Vermilion Bay...8-12

ft

Port Bolivar TX to Sea Rim State Park...6-9 ft

Morgan City LA to Mouth of the Mississippi River...4-7 ft

Freeport TX to Port Bolivar including Galveston Bay...2-4 ft

Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs MS including Lake

Borgne...2-4 ft

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas...2-4 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to

the right of the landfall location, where the surge will be

accompanied by large and destructive waves.

Unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause

catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal

City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes. This storm

surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the immediate

coastline in southwestern Louisiana and far southeastern Texas.

Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge

and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For

information specific to your area, please see products issued by

your local National Weather Service forecast office.

WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected in the hurricane warning

area tonight and Thursday, with catastrophic wind damage expected

where Laura's eyewall makes landfall tonight. Tropical storm

conditions are expected to reach the coast in the hurricane warning

area late today or tonight, and are expected in the tropical storm

warning area tonight and Thursday.

Hurricane-force winds and damaging wind gusts are also expected to

spread well inland into portions of eastern Texas and western

Louisiana early Thursday.

RAINFALL: From this afternoon through Friday, Laura is expected to

produce rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches, with isolated maximum

amounts of 15 inches across portions of the northwestern Gulf Coast

from western Louisiana to far eastern Texas, and northward into much

of Arkansas. This rainfall will cause widespread flash and urban

flooding, small streams and creeks to overflow their banks, and

minor to isolated moderate freshwater river flooding.

By Friday into Saturday, Laura will produce rainfall totals of 2 to

4 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches across the

mid-Mississippi and portions of the Lower Ohio and Lower Tennessee

Valleys. This rainfall may lead to localized flash and urban

flooding and rapid rises on small streams.

TORNADOES: A few tornadoes are expected this afternoon through

tonight over Louisiana, far southeast Texas, and southwestern

Mississippi. The risk for a few tornadoes should continue into

Thursday across Louisiana, Arkansas, and western Mississippi.

SURF: Swells produced by Laura are affecting the entire U.S. Gulf

coast from the west coast of Florida to Texas and northeastern

Mexico These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and

rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local

weather office.

NEXT ADVISORY

-------------

Next intermediate advisory at 100 PM CDT.

Next complete advisory at 400 PM CDT.