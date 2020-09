UPDATED 1 P.M.: Tropical storm warning from Texas to Morgan City

TROPICAL STORM BETA FORECAST/ADVISORY NUMBER 12

NWS NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER MIAMI FL AL222020

1500 UTC SUN SEP 20 2020

CHANGES IN WATCHES AND WARNINGS WITH THIS ADVISORY...

THE TROPICAL STORM WATCH HAS BEEN DISCONTINUED SOUTH OF BAFFIN

BAY TEXAS.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT...

A STORM SURGE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR...

* PORT ARANSAS...TEXAS TO ROCKEFELLER WILDLIFE

REFUGE...LOUISIANA...INCLUDING COPANO BAY...ARANSAS BAY...SAN

ANTONIO BAY...MATAGORDA BAY...GALVESTON BAY...SABINE LAKE...AND

LAKE CALCASIEU

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR...

* PORT ARANSAS TEXAS TO MORGAN CITY LOUISIANA

A TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR...

* BAFFIN BAY TO PORT ARANSAS TEXAS

A STORM SURGE WARNING MEANS THERE IS A DANGER OF LIFE-THREATENING

INUNDATION...FROM RISING WATER MOVING INLAND FROM THE COASTLINE...

DURING THE NEXT 36 HOURS IN THE INDICATED LOCATIONS. FOR A DEPICTION

OF AREAS AT RISK...PLEASE SEE THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE STORM

SURGE WATCH/WARNING GRAPHIC...AVAILABLE AT HURRICANES.GOV. THIS IS

A LIFE-THREATENING SITUATION. PERSONS LOCATED WITHIN THESE AREAS

SHOULD TAKE ALL NECESSARY ACTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM

RISING WATER AND THE POTENTIAL FOR OTHER DANGEROUS CONDITIONS.

PROMPTLY FOLLOW EVACUATION AND OTHER INSTRUCTIONS FROM LOCAL

OFFICIALS.

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING MEANS THAT TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS ARE

EXPECTED SOMEWHERE WITHIN THE WARNING AREA WITHIN 36 HOURS.

A TROPICAL STORM WATCH MEANS THAT TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS ARE

POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA...IN THIS CASE WITHIN THE NEXT 36

HOURS.

TROPICAL STORM CENTER LOCATED NEAR 27.2N 93.0W AT 20/1500Z

POSITION ACCURATE WITHIN 20 NM

PRESENT MOVEMENT TOWARD THE WEST-NORTHWEST OR 300 DEGREES AT 3 KT

ESTIMATED MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE 996 MB

MAX SUSTAINED WINDS 50 KT WITH GUSTS TO 60 KT.

50 KT....... 80NE 0SE 0SW 0NW.

34 KT.......170NE 30SE 40SW 140NW.

12 FT SEAS.. 90NE 0SE 180SW 180NW.

WINDS AND SEAS VARY GREATLY IN EACH QUADRANT. RADII IN NAUTICAL

MILES ARE THE LARGEST RADII EXPECTED ANYWHERE IN THAT QUADRANT.

REPEAT...CENTER LOCATED NEAR 27.2N 93.0W AT 20/1500Z

AT 20/1200Z CENTER WAS LOCATED NEAR 27.1N 92.8W

FORECAST VALID 21/0000Z 27.6N 93.9W

MAX WIND 50 KT...GUSTS 60 KT.

50 KT... 70NE 0SE 0SW 20NW.

34 KT...140NE 30SE 40SW 120NW.

FORECAST VALID 21/1200Z 28.1N 95.0W

MAX WIND 50 KT...GUSTS 60 KT.

50 KT... 60NE 0SE 0SW 20NW.

34 KT...130NE 40SE 40SW 90NW.

FORECAST VALID 22/0000Z 28.6N 95.8W

MAX WIND 50 KT...GUSTS 60 KT.

50 KT... 60NE 0SE 0SW 20NW.

34 KT...110NE 40SE 40SW 50NW.

FORECAST VALID 22/1200Z 29.0N 96.0W...INLAND

MAX WIND 45 KT...GUSTS 55 KT.

34 KT... 80NE 40SE 40SW 20NW.

FORECAST VALID 23/0000Z 29.6N 95.7W...INLAND

MAX WIND 40 KT...GUSTS 50 KT.

34 KT... 40NE 50SE 50SW 0NW.

FORECAST VALID 23/1200Z 30.2N 94.7W...INLAND

MAX WIND 30 KT...GUSTS 40 KT.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK. NOTE...ERRORS FOR TRACK HAVE AVERAGED NEAR 150 NM

ON DAY 4 AND 175 NM ON DAY 5...AND FOR INTENSITY NEAR 15 KT EACH DAY

OUTLOOK VALID 24/1200Z 32.1N 92.1W...POST-TROP/INLAND

MAX WIND 20 KT...GUSTS 30 KT.

OUTLOOK VALID 25/1200Z 34.4N 89.4W...POST-TROP/INLAND

MAX WIND 20 KT...GUSTS 30 KT.

REQUEST FOR 3 HOURLY SHIP REPORTS WITHIN 300 MILES OF 27.2N 93.0W

INTERMEDIATE PUBLIC ADVISORY...WTNT32 KNHC/MIATCPAT2...AT 20/1800Z

NEXT ADVISORY AT 20/2100Z

$$

FORECASTER STEWART