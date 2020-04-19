Tornado watch until 10 p.m.
From the National Weather Service in Lake Charles
...TORNADO WATCH 122 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT MONDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for south central Louisiana and
southwest Louisiana.
.DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight.
Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the
Internet for more information about the following hazards.
Tornado Watch.
Wind Advisory.
Coastal Flood Advisory.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday.
Another rather potent storm system could affect the region Wednesday
into Wednesday night. Some severe storms could be possible with this
system.
.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...
Spotter activation will likely be needed.
COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vermilion, Iberia, St. Mary and Lower St. Martin
Counties.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only
isolated road closures expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tide levels will be 1.5 to 2.0 feet above
ground level.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.