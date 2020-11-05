Teen arrested in September shooting in Berwick

A Patterson 17-year-old turned himself in Wednesday to Berwick police in connection with a September shots-fired report at Bayside Village Apartments.

The boy was named in a warrant for illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, according to Berwick Police Department press release

The juvenile was booked on the charges that stem from an incident that occurred Sept. 1, when Berwick police responded to a call of shots fired in Bayside Village Apartments. During the course of the investigation, it was learned that multiple shots had been fired at that location and shell casings had been recovered on the scene.

Investigators learned that the juvenile in question was involved in the incident and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

No one was reported injured in the incident and the investigation continues.