St. Mary voters approve sales tax for school staff pay

The St. Mary School Board's sales tax for teacher and staff pay won approval in Saturday's election, when 62% of voters said yes, according to complete but unofficial returns.

The proposition passed with 3,052 yes votes to 1,904, or 38%, who voted no, according to the Secretary of State's Office.

The unofficial turnout was only 14.9%, but support for the measure was evident across the parish among those who voted. The proposition won majorities in 44 of 51 precincts. Tie votes were recorded in two other precincts.

The proposition asked voters whether they want to pay a new 0.45% sales tax that would raise about $3.85 million a year. The money will go to pay for a $3,000 annual raise for 688 certified employees, mostly teachers, and a $1,500 raise for 498 noncertified employees. The tax is authorized for five years and would begin to be collected this summer.

Proponents said the pay hike is needed to attract and keep good employees and to maintain the parish's standing among the top quarter of Louisiana's public school systems.

Opponents said the tax will add a burden to an economy that was slumping even before restrictions were imposed to fight the spread of COVID-19.

In Assumption Parish, voters went to the polls to help elect a U.S. representative from the 2nd Congressional District. The seat is open because Democrat Cedric Richmond accepted a job in the Biden administration.

In a 15-candidate field, Democrats Troy Carter (36%) and Karen Carter Peterson (23%) won places in the April 24 runoff.

Elsewhere in Louisiana, voters in the 5th Congressional District in east central and northern Louisiana are filling the seat left vacant when Republican Luke Letlow died of COVID-related complications after winning election last fall.

Letlow's widow, Republican Julia Letlow, won an outright victory in a 12-candidate primary field. Letlow received 65% of the vote.

St. Mary Parish

PW School Board -- .45% S&U Tax - SB - 5 Yrs.

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 51 of 51 precincts

3,052 YES 62%

1,904 NO 38%

Total: 4,956

Unofficial Turnout: 14.9%

U S. Representative -- 2nd Congressional District

Early & Absentee Reporting - 10 of 10 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 657 of 657 precincts

3,218 Chelsea Ardoin (REP) 3%

598 Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste (IND) 1%

9,237 Claston Bernard (REP) 10%

34,396 Troy A. Carter (DEM) 36%

21,670 Karen Carter Peterson (DEM) 23%

20,151 Gary Chambers, Jr. (DEM) 21%

403 Harold John (DEM) 0%

288 J. Christopher Johnson (DEM) 0%

94 Brandon Jolicoeur (NOPTY) 0%

122 Lloyd M. Kelly (DEM) 0%

2,349 "Greg" Lirette (REP) 2%

323 Mindy McConnell (LBT) 0%

699 Desiree Ontiveros (DEM) 1%

244 Jenette M. Porter (DEM) 0%

754 Sheldon C. Vincent, Sr. (REP) 1%

Total: 94,546

Unofficial Turnout: 17.9%

U.S. Representative -- 5th Congressional District

Early & Absentee Reporting - 24 of 24 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 825 of 825 precincts

Sandra "Candy" Christophe (DEM) 27%

5,497 Chad Conerly (REP) 5%

402 "Jim" Davis (NOPTY) 0%

464 Allen Guillory (REP) 0%

929 Robert Lansden (REP) 1%

67,199 Julia Letlow (REP) 65%

131 Jaycee Magnuson (REP) 0%

62 Horace Melton III (REP) 0%

236 M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza (IND) 0%

67 Richard H. Pannell (REP) 0%

334 Sancha Smith (REP) 0%

36 Errol Victor, Sr. (REP) 0%

Total: 103,609

Unofficial Turnout: 21.2%