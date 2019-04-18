St. Mary is under tornado watch

St. Mary is among 37 Louisiana parishes under a tornado watch until 7 p.m. Thursday.

A watch means conditions are favorable for tornado development, and residents in the watch area should keep careful track of the weather.

A tornado warning was issued at late morning for portions of Evangeline and St. Landry parishes. That warning has expired.

In special hazardous weather statement, the National Weather Service said:

At 1140 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Walters to near Kaplan.

Movement was southeast at 30 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include...

Lafayette, New Iberia, Opelousas, Crowley, Abbeville, Catahoula,

Scott, Breaux Bridge, Rayne, Carencro, Ville Platte, St. Martinville,

Marksville, Kaplan, Church Point, Bunkie, Simmesport, Krotz Springs,

Leonville and Arnaudville.