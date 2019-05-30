The spirits of Morgan City? Ghost TV show begins June 21

Morgan City will be on national TV, in a paranormal sort of way.

The Travel Channel, which sent ghost-chasers and a film crew to St. Mary Parish sites earlier this year, will air a series called “Ghosts of Morgan City” beginning at 8 p.m. June 21.

The series is promising to explore “unexplained encounters with the ghosts of the bayou city’s turbulent past that are frightening its citizens.”

According to the Travel Channel, the idea for the series began when Morgan City police sought answers about a number of reports of strange goings-on, including a shape-shifting mist.

Police learned that colleagues in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, had experienced a decline in paranormal reports after working with a “specialty team.”

The team working in Morgan City included local paranormal investigator Jereme Leonard, former FBI agent Ben Hansen and psychic medium Sarah Lemos to look into the incidents here.

The channel credits Diane Wiltz with helping the team uncover “the disturbing history associated with the area.”

“We knew we had a whole new series when we heard about all the unnerving hauntings in the bayou,” said Matthew Butler, general manager of the Travel Channel, in a press release. “Morgan City and surrounding St. Mary Parish are filled with rich history, deep-rooted superstitions and larger-than-life characters, and it’s all set against the beautiful, yet eerie backdrop of Cajun Country.”

The release says the team looked into incidents in Morgan City, Berwick, Patterson and Franklin.

There was a brief discussion at a recent Patterson City Council meeting over a proposed agreement between the city and the film crew. Mayor Rodney Grogan said at the time that the crew was interested in a home that has been the target of a number of exorcisms.

Does that make local officials believers?

“They spent money in town,” Morgan City Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi said. “It’ll give our town and parish an economic push.

“If a citizen of Morgan City comes in and says they believe it, I believe it.”