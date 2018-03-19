A Morgan City fireman clears overhead debris in one of multiple units involved in a fire at Brownell Homes in Morgan City Monday afternoon.
—The Daily Review/Diane Miller Fears

Several units affected in Brownell Homes blaze

Mon, 03/19/2018 - 1:47pm StMaryNow.com

Morgan City Fire Department has the fire under control Monday afternoon in units 140 through 145 on Mallard Street at Brownell Homes in Morgan City. All occupants were reported safely out of the units.
More will be reported as details become available.

