School Board proposing another attempt to pass sales tax

CENTERVILLE -- The St. Mary Parish School Board is making another move toward asking voters for a sales tax dedicated to teacher and staff pay raises.

The board on Thursday announced its intention to consider a 0.45% sales tax proposal at its scheduled Nov. 12 meeting. The tax will be considered for the March 20 ballot.

The tax would raise about $4 million a year.

Administrators had a 0.45% sales tax proposal approved by the State Bond Commission and ready to go before voters earlier this year. But COVID-19 restrictions and a mistake in the ballot language from the Secretary of State's Office forced the district to take the tax out of consideration.

Last year's tax proposal ran into opposition over its potential impact on St. Mary's struggling economy. Other objections centered on the creation of a technology fund in the original dedication and the fact that it was proposed for a presumably low-turnout election in the spring.

The School Board pared last year's tax proposal down from 0.5% to 0.45% to make it more palatable.

The School Board said it needs to make its faculty and staff salaries more competitive with those in nearby parishes, especially Lafourche. That parish also proposed a 0.5% tax for teacher pay and also took it from the ballot during coronavirus restrictions.