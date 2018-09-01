Saturday at the Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival
Saturday
9-10:30 a.m. Children's Day activities, Lawrence Park
9 a.m.-9 p.m. 41st annual Arts & Crafts Show & Sale
11 a.m.-5 p.m. AGU 55th Annual Show & Sale
11 a.m. Children's Day Mini Street Parade, First Street and Lawrence Park
Noon Cajun Culinary Classic
Noon-midnight MItchell Brothers Amusements
Noon-12;15 p.m. Bernadette Stevens, music stage
12:15-12:30 p.m. Anchored With Praise Dance School
12:30-1 p.m. Bishop Davis,music stage
1 p.m. Children's Village ribbon-cutting
1-5 p.m. Children's Village
1:15-1:45 p.m. Royalty and visiting queens introduction, music stage
1:45 p.m.-2:15 p.m. Lee Chapel AME & Union Bethel AME, music stage
2:15 p.m.-4 p.m. Royal Shrimp Rumble
4-6 p.m. Cliff Hillebran and the Anytime Band
6:30-8:30 p.m. Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express
9-11 p.m. Souled Out