Road closures in lower St. Martin due to high water

Effective immediately and until further notice, due to rising water, East Stephensville Road, Tower Tank Road and Bayou Estates Subdivision in lower St. Martin Parish will be closed to vehicular traffic except for residents who reside there, a St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office news release said.

Adell Street, Edna Street, Landry Road, and Four Mile Bayou Road, were previously closed and will remain so until further notice. Do not sightsee or attempt to go around barricades and/or signage that have been put in place, and please be respectful of those who live in these affected areas. Do not attempt to drive through standing water on the roadway, by doing so, it can lead to deadly consequences.