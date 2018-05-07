Submitted Photos
Diamond Richardson and Nicholas Robin were recognized as March Readers of the Month at M.E. Norman Elementary School. They are shown with, from left, mentors and volunteer reading listeners Herman Hartman, Cathy Landry and Earl Johnson.

Alyssa Robin and Venus Figuerosa were recognized as March Readers of the Mmonth at Julia B. Maitland Elementary School. They are shown with, from left, Landry and Hartman. Not pictured is Johnson.

Readers of the Month

Mon, 05/07/2018 - 11:10am Anonymous

Maitland and Norman Readers of the Month

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018