Diamond Richardson and Nicholas Robin were recognized as March Readers of the Month at M.E. Norman Elementary School. They are shown with, from left, mentors and volunteer reading listeners Herman Hartman, Cathy Landry and Earl Johnson.
Alyssa Robin and Venus Figuerosa were recognized as March Readers of the Mmonth at Julia B. Maitland Elementary School. They are shown with, from left, Landry and Hartman. Not pictured is Johnson.
Readers of the Month
Maitland and Norman Readers of the Month