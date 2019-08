Races shape up in early qualifying; includes state races

Races for legislator, sheriff and parish president emerged Tuesday in the early qualifying for the Oct. 12 primary.

As expected, incumbent Sheriff Blaise Smith will face re-election challenges from Morgan City Mayor Frank "Boo" Grizzaffi and Todd Pellerin on Centerville.

Two Franklin Republicans, Chet Howard and Vincent J. St. Blanc, have joined former Franklin Mayor Raymond Harris and Morgan City's Javon Charles in the race to fill the House District 50 seat, which is being vacated by state Rep. Sam Jones.

Parish President David Hanagriff of Centerville picked up a challenger in Kenneth Perry of Franklin.

Qualifying continues through Thursday.

State Senate

District 21

R. L. “Bret” Allain II, Jeanerette, Republican - I

State Representative

50th Representative District

Javon Charles, Morgan City, no party

Raymond Harris Jr., Franklin, no party

Chet Howard, Franklin, Republican

Vincent J. St. Blanc III, Franklin, Republican,

State Representative

51st Representative District

Beryl Amedee, Gray, Republican — I

Clayton Voisin, Houma, Republican

Sheriff

Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi, Morgan City, no party

Todd Pellerin, Centerville, no party

Blaise Smith, Franklin, Democrat

Clerk of Court

Rose Susan Dorsey, Franklin, no party

Cliff Dressel, Franklin, Democrat — I

Assessor

Jarrod K. Longman, Morgan City, Democrat — I

Coroner

Eric J. Melancon, Patterson, Republican — I

Parish President

David Hanagriff, Centerville, Democrat — I

Kenneth W. Perry Jr., Franklin, independent

Council Member District 1

No candidates

Council Member District 2

J Ina, Franklin, Democrat — I

Council Member District 3

Peter Soprano, Franklin, Democrat

Council Member District 4

James "Jimmy" Lemoine Jr., Morgan City, Republican

Scott Ramsey, Morgan City, Republican

Council Member District 5

Leslie “Les” G. Rulf Jr., Patterson, Republican

Council Member District 6

No candidates

Council Member District 7

James W. Bennett Jr., Morgan City, no party—I

Council District 8

No candidates

Council Member at Large District 9

Dale J. Rogers, Franklin, Democrat—I

Murphy Pontiff, Franklin, Democrat

Council Member at Large District 10

Jeremy A. Chesteen, Patterson, Republican

Gwen Landry Hidalgo, Morgan City, no party

Council Member at Large District 11

Dean S. Adams, Morgan City, Republican

William "Bill" McCarty, Morgan City, no party

State races

Governor

Ralph Abraham, Baton Rouge, Republican

John Bel Edwards, Baton Rouge, Democrat--I

"Eddie" Rispone , Baton Rouge, Republican

Lieutenant Governor

William "Billy" Nungesser, Belle Chasse, Republican--I

Secretary of State

Kyle Ardoin, Baton Rouge, Republican--I

Attorney General

"Jeff" Landry, Broussard, Republican--I

Treasurer

Derrick Edwards, Harvey, Democrat

Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry

Michael G. "Mike" Strain, Covington, Republican--I

Peter Williams, Baton Rouge, Democrat

Commissioner of Insurance

"Tim" Temple, Baton Rouge, Republican

BESE District 3

"Sandy" LeBlanc Holloway. Thibodeaux, Republican