Potential tropical storm projected to make landfall late Monday between SE La. and Fla. pandhandle

Subtropical Storm Alberto was still weak and disorganized as of mid-Saturday morning, said meteorologist Roger Erickson of the National Weather Service's Lake Charles Office in an email. Slow strengthening was expected later Saturday when it reaches the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, Erickson said.

Landfall projections show a potential high-end tropical storm with winds of 60 mph between southeast Louisiana and the Florida panhandle late Monday.

"With our region staying on the western side of this system, we should see drying conditions Monday through next week, with above normal high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 90s," Erickson said.