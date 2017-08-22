Police:Shooting, armed robbery suspect caught

A suspect in a Patterson shooting and a separate armed robbery has been captured, Police Chief Patrick LaSalle confirmed Tuesday.

Tyrique Jones, 19, of Patterson was wanted on a warrant charging him with aggravated second-degree battery requiring medical attention in connection with a late-June shooting in Patterson. He was also wanted in connection with a Friday armed robbery. Wanya Francis, 22, is still wanted in connection with the robbery. Tomaz Allen, 22, was arrested last week in the same robbery.

One person was confirmed to have been injured during the June shooting on Murphy Street. The victim is believed to have run from there to Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue where authorities located him, LaSalle said.

The robbery occurred Friday on Tall Timbers Road.