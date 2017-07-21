Edward Giroir, 23, has been reported missing by his family and was last seen Tuesday. Anyone with information on Giroir's whereabouts should contact the Morgan City Police Department at 985-380-4605.
Police seek public's help to locate missing man
The Morgan City Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a missing person.
Edward Giroir, 23, has been reported by his family as missing. He's 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. Giroir was last seen Tuesday. If you know Giroir's whereabouts, contact the Morgan City Police Department at 985-380-4605.