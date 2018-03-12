Officials monitor rising Atchafalaya

Morgan City and Berwick officials continue to monitor the Atchafalaya River level to determine if more floodgate closures are necessary as the river rises.

Morgan City officials have closed the Freret Street gate and are in the process of closing the Railroad Avenue-Front Street gate. Berwick officials have closed the First Street gate, but don't yet have plans to close any more gates.

As of Monday, the river was approaching 6.6 feet in Morgan City, and is projected to reach 6.9 feet by Friday. The National Weather Service forecast projects the river to crest at 7.5 feet March 23.

In Morgan City, the Eco-Service – New Park Marine – Baker Hughes East gate has water approaching that lower gate, but the city is leaving the gate open for now. Officials expect they may close this gate by mid-week.

At the Brashear Avenue West gate, water is on the roadway, but the sill allows the gate to stay open longer. Officials will try to accommodate business trucking traffic for as long a possible on that unprotected side of the sea-wall near that gate.