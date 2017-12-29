NWS statement on approaching cold front

552 AM CST Fri Dec 29 2017

LAZ027>033-041>045-052>055-073-074-TXZ180-201-215-216-259>262-

301215-

Vernon-Rapides-Avoyelles-Beauregard-Allen-Evangeline-St. Landry-

Calcasieu-Jefferson Davis-Acadia-Lafayette-Upper St. Martin-

Vermilion-Iberia-St. Mary-Lower St. Martin-West Cameron-

East Cameron-Tyler-Hardin-Jefferson-Orange-Northern Jasper-

Northern Newton-Southern Jasper-Southern Newton-

552 AM CST Fri Dec 29 2017

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central

Louisiana, south central Louisiana, southwest Louisiana, west

central Louisiana, and southeast Texas.

.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight

Temperatures will moderate some upward as high pressure moves off

to the east.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday

A strong arctic front will move through on Sunday afternoon

ushering in a very frigid period for the forecast area.

If any standing rain water on roadways is left by the time sub-

freezing temperatures move in, on Sunday Night (New Year`s Eve,)

some slick spots on mainly elevated roadways and bridges may form,

mainly north of a Jasper to Bunkie line.

Freeze to Hard Freeze conditions can be expected each night and

morning from Sunday night to the end of the week. The coldest

temperatures are likely for a majority of the forecast area on

Monday Night/Tuesday Morning and again on Tuesday Night/Wednesday

Morning with low temperatures between 16 and 23 degrees. Hard

Freeze Warnings will likely need to be issued during this time

frame.

Brisk north winds will develop behind the arctic front on Sunday

Night with winds staying up enough through Monday Night/Tuesday

Morning that biting and bone chilling wind chill values will

occur. The apparent temperature will range from 15 to 22 on

Sunday Night into Monday (New Years Day) and 8 to 13 degrees on

Monday Night/Tuesday Morning. A Wind Chill Advisory will be issued

if wind chill readings are forecast to be 13 degrees or below.

At this point, with the high probability of hard freeze

conditions early next week, people may want to start thinking

about what precautions they might need to take. For example, care

of exposed pipes, sensitive vegetation, and shelter for pets and

farm animals. Proper clothing and attire to prevent hypothermia.

Proper use of space heaters to prevent fires and carbon monoxide

poisoning.