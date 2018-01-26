National Weather Service hazardous weather statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

533 AM CST Fri Jan 26 2018

LAZ027>033-041>045-052>055-073-074-TXZ180-201-215-216-259>262-

271200-

Vernon-Rapides-Avoyelles-Beauregard-Allen-Evangeline-St. Landry-

Calcasieu-Jefferson Davis-Acadia-Lafayette-Upper St. Martin-

Vermilion-Iberia-St. Mary-Lower St. Martin-West Cameron-

East Cameron-Tyler-Hardin-Jefferson-Orange-Northern Jasper-

Northern Newton-Southern Jasper-Southern Newton-

533 AM CST Fri Jan 26 2018

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central

Louisiana, south central Louisiana, southwest Louisiana, west

central Louisiana, and southeast Texas.

.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight

No hazardous weather is expected today. Scattered to numerous showers

and thunderstorms are expected to begin spreading into the area

late tonight. Severe thunderstorms are not expected, but there is

a risk of locally heavy rainfall.

In addition, patchy sea fog is possible near the Southeast Texas

coast late tonight, with the risk expanding eastward and inland

during the overnight hours into Saturday morning.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday

Any overnight or early morning fog will dissipate by mid Saturday

morning, but could linger through the day near the coast.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue

across the area Saturday. No severe thunderstorms are expected,

but locally heavy rainfall is possible, especially across southern

Louisiana. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher

amounts, are possible generally along and southeast of a Lake

Charles to Opelousas line.

Rains are expected to come to an end from west to east by

Saturday night. No hazardous weather is expected the rest of the

week.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Storm spotter activation will not be needed today or tonight.