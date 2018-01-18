Morgan City officials ask residents to avoid running water faucets until further notice
Thu, 01/18/2018 - 4:02pm zachary fitzgerald
Morgan City officials are asking that all water customers, including Stephensville residents, avoid running faucets and limit use of appliances that require water, such as dishwashers and washing machines until further notice in an effort to avoid a boil water advisory.
This will help maintain a consistent level in our water system, officials said. To report a break in a water line at any time, call City Hall at 985-385-1770.