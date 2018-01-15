MLK Day celebrations underway in the Tri-City area

Mon, 01/15/2018 - 11:52am zachary fitzgerald

Community members march Monday morning in Patterson following as part of Patterson Civic Organization’s 2018 Annual MLK Celebration. The St. Mary Chapter of NAACP will hold its Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Celebration this afternoon beginning with a march at 2:30 p.m. from Morgan City City Hall, 512 First St., to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 507 Fourth St. in Morgan City. A tribute will follow at 3 p.m. at the church.(The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)

