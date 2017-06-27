Local police, deputies learn about forensic anthopology

Fifteen St. Mary law enforcement officers took part in a workshop on forensic anthropology Tuesday at the Berwick Civic Complex. Parish Coroner Dr. Chip Metz invited Ginesse A. Listi, a St. Mary native and director of the LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services Laboratory to conduct the workshop here. The focus on was on handling the site where skeletal remains are discovered and making a preliminary determination of whether bones are human or animal in origin.