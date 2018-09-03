Latest from NWS on Potential Cyclone 7, TS Florence
From the NWS at Lake Charles
SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...
* Mississippi-Alabama border westward to the Mouth of the
Mississippi River
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* Alabama-Florida border westward to east of Morgan City, Louisiana,
including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas
Interests in the Florida Keys and the southern Florida peninsula
should monitor the progress of this system.
For storm information specific to your area, including possible
inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your
local National Weather Service forecast office.
Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven Discussion Number 3...Corrected
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL072018
500 AM EDT Mon Sep 03 2018
Corrected motion in second paragraph
The system is gradually becoming better organized with some
increased convective banding features. However, surface and radar
data suggest that a well-defined center of circulation has not yet
formed. The initial intensity is set at 25 kt in agreement with the
latest Dvorak estimates from TAFB and SAB. An Air Force Reserve
Unit Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the
system later this morning, and should provide a better estimate of
its intensity and structure. Global model predictions show
a closed circulation forming within 12 to 24 hours, so the official
forecast calls for tropical cyclone status later today. Although
the system should move over the very warm waters of the eastern and
north-central Gulf of Mexico during the next 36 hours, the model
guidance is not very aggressive about intensification. This may be
due to some moderate shear as indicated by the SHIPS model output.
The official intensity forecast is similar to the previous one and
at the upper end of the numerical guidance suite.
The disturbance appears to have picked up some forward speed, and is
now moving at around 300/14 kt. A west-northwestward to
northwestward motion is likely, along the southwestern periphery of
a mid-level anticyclone, until landfall along the northern Gulf
coast. The official track forecast is close to the dynamical model
consensus and is just slightly to the right of and faster than the
previous one.
Given the proximity of the 36-hour forecast point to the coast, it
is time to change the Tropical Storm Watch to a Warning.
Key Messages:
1. Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven will bring heavy rainfall and
gusty winds to portions of the Bahamas, South Florida, and the
Florida Keys today, and interests in those areas should
monitor the progress of this system.
2. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for portions of the
central Gulf Coast, and tropical storm conditions are expected in
those areas beginning late Tuesday. Heavy rainfall from this
system will affect portions of the central Gulf Coast over the next
few days, including areas that have already received heavy rainfall
from a different weather system. Interests in these areas should
monitor products from their local National Weather Service office.
3. Users should be aware that forecast uncertainty for potential
tropical cyclones is generally larger than that for tropical
cyclones, especially beyond 48-72 hours.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 03/0900Z 24.5N 80.2W 25 KT 30 MPH...POTENTIAL TROP CYCLONE
12H 03/1800Z 25.7N 82.1W 30 KT 35 MPH
24H 04/0600Z 27.2N 84.8W 35 KT 40 MPH
36H 04/1800Z 28.8N 87.4W 40 KT 45 MPH
48H 05/0600Z 30.4N 89.7W 50 KT 60 MPH
72H 06/0600Z 33.0N 92.7W 30 KT 35 MPH...INLAND
96H 07/0600Z 34.0N 95.0W 25 KT 30 MPH...INLAND
120H 08/0600Z 35.5N 96.0W 20 KT 25 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
Tropical Storm Florence Discussion Number 16
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL062018
500 AM AST Mon Sep 03 2018
The structure of Florence has recovered overnight. Several recent
microwave images indicate that the tropical storm's center is still
dislocated to the south of most of the associated convection, but
convective banding has increased. There is also evidence that
Florence has developed better defined low-level inner-core.
Satellite intensity estimates have increased and now range from 45
to 60 kt. As a compromise of the various estimates, the initial
intensity has been raised slightly to 50 kt, but its worth noting
that this increase is within the noise level of our ability to
observe the intensity of tropical storms over the open ocean.
Based on SHIPS diagnostics, the southwesterly shear affecting
Florence could remain moderate for the next 12 h, and some slight
intensification is possible. However, by 24 h, an increase in the
shear should kick off a gradual weakening trend. By the end of the
forecast period, the tropical storm is forecast to re-intensify
while it moves over warmer SSTs and the environmental shear
decreases. Given the improved current structure of Florence, the new
official intensity forecast shows slight intensification for the
first 12 h. Beyond that time, the models are in good agreement and
the NHC forecast is near the middle of the relatively tight
intensity guidance envelope.
The tropical storm is still moving west-northwestward, at an
estimated 14 kt. A continued west to west-northwest motion is
forecast by all the global models for the next couple of days. By
the end of the forecast period, nearly all of the guidance shows a
turn toward the northwest, and the main source of uncertainty in
the track forecast continues to be exactly when and to what extent
Florence will make this turn. At this point I have no reason to
depart from the various consensus models, and the track forecast is
very close to the previous advisory.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 03/0900Z 18.0N 37.5W 50 KT 60 MPH
12H 03/1800Z 18.3N 39.6W 55 KT 65 MPH
24H 04/0600Z 18.7N 42.0W 50 KT 60 MPH
36H 04/1800Z 19.3N 44.2W 45 KT 50 MPH
48H 05/0600Z 20.0N 46.5W 45 KT 50 MPH
72H 06/0600Z 22.2N 51.1W 40 KT 45 MPH
96H 07/0600Z 24.5N 54.5W 45 KT 50 MPH
120H 08/0600Z 26.0N 57.0W 55 KT 65 MPH