Latest from NWS on Potential Cyclone 7, TS Florence

From the NWS at Lake Charles

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* Mississippi-Alabama border westward to the Mouth of the

Mississippi River

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Alabama-Florida border westward to east of Morgan City, Louisiana,

including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

Interests in the Florida Keys and the southern Florida peninsula

should monitor the progress of this system.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible

inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your

local National Weather Service forecast office.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven Discussion Number 3...Corrected

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL072018

500 AM EDT Mon Sep 03 2018

Corrected motion in second paragraph

The system is gradually becoming better organized with some

increased convective banding features. However, surface and radar

data suggest that a well-defined center of circulation has not yet

formed. The initial intensity is set at 25 kt in agreement with the

latest Dvorak estimates from TAFB and SAB. An Air Force Reserve

Unit Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the

system later this morning, and should provide a better estimate of

its intensity and structure. Global model predictions show

a closed circulation forming within 12 to 24 hours, so the official

forecast calls for tropical cyclone status later today. Although

the system should move over the very warm waters of the eastern and

north-central Gulf of Mexico during the next 36 hours, the model

guidance is not very aggressive about intensification. This may be

due to some moderate shear as indicated by the SHIPS model output.

The official intensity forecast is similar to the previous one and

at the upper end of the numerical guidance suite.

The disturbance appears to have picked up some forward speed, and is

now moving at around 300/14 kt. A west-northwestward to

northwestward motion is likely, along the southwestern periphery of

a mid-level anticyclone, until landfall along the northern Gulf

coast. The official track forecast is close to the dynamical model

consensus and is just slightly to the right of and faster than the

previous one.

Given the proximity of the 36-hour forecast point to the coast, it

is time to change the Tropical Storm Watch to a Warning.

Key Messages:

1. Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven will bring heavy rainfall and

gusty winds to portions of the Bahamas, South Florida, and the

Florida Keys today, and interests in those areas should

monitor the progress of this system.

2. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for portions of the

central Gulf Coast, and tropical storm conditions are expected in

those areas beginning late Tuesday. Heavy rainfall from this

system will affect portions of the central Gulf Coast over the next

few days, including areas that have already received heavy rainfall

from a different weather system. Interests in these areas should

monitor products from their local National Weather Service office.

3. Users should be aware that forecast uncertainty for potential

tropical cyclones is generally larger than that for tropical

cyclones, especially beyond 48-72 hours.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 03/0900Z 24.5N 80.2W 25 KT 30 MPH...POTENTIAL TROP CYCLONE

12H 03/1800Z 25.7N 82.1W 30 KT 35 MPH

24H 04/0600Z 27.2N 84.8W 35 KT 40 MPH

36H 04/1800Z 28.8N 87.4W 40 KT 45 MPH

48H 05/0600Z 30.4N 89.7W 50 KT 60 MPH

72H 06/0600Z 33.0N 92.7W 30 KT 35 MPH...INLAND

96H 07/0600Z 34.0N 95.0W 25 KT 30 MPH...INLAND

120H 08/0600Z 35.5N 96.0W 20 KT 25 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

Tropical Storm Florence Discussion Number 16

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL062018

500 AM AST Mon Sep 03 2018

The structure of Florence has recovered overnight. Several recent

microwave images indicate that the tropical storm's center is still

dislocated to the south of most of the associated convection, but

convective banding has increased. There is also evidence that

Florence has developed better defined low-level inner-core.

Satellite intensity estimates have increased and now range from 45

to 60 kt. As a compromise of the various estimates, the initial

intensity has been raised slightly to 50 kt, but its worth noting

that this increase is within the noise level of our ability to

observe the intensity of tropical storms over the open ocean.

Based on SHIPS diagnostics, the southwesterly shear affecting

Florence could remain moderate for the next 12 h, and some slight

intensification is possible. However, by 24 h, an increase in the

shear should kick off a gradual weakening trend. By the end of the

forecast period, the tropical storm is forecast to re-intensify

while it moves over warmer SSTs and the environmental shear

decreases. Given the improved current structure of Florence, the new

official intensity forecast shows slight intensification for the

first 12 h. Beyond that time, the models are in good agreement and

the NHC forecast is near the middle of the relatively tight

intensity guidance envelope.

The tropical storm is still moving west-northwestward, at an

estimated 14 kt. A continued west to west-northwest motion is

forecast by all the global models for the next couple of days. By

the end of the forecast period, nearly all of the guidance shows a

turn toward the northwest, and the main source of uncertainty in

the track forecast continues to be exactly when and to what extent

Florence will make this turn. At this point I have no reason to

depart from the various consensus models, and the track forecast is

very close to the previous advisory.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 03/0900Z 18.0N 37.5W 50 KT 60 MPH

12H 03/1800Z 18.3N 39.6W 55 KT 65 MPH

24H 04/0600Z 18.7N 42.0W 50 KT 60 MPH

36H 04/1800Z 19.3N 44.2W 45 KT 50 MPH

48H 05/0600Z 20.0N 46.5W 45 KT 50 MPH

72H 06/0600Z 22.2N 51.1W 40 KT 45 MPH

96H 07/0600Z 24.5N 54.5W 45 KT 50 MPH

120H 08/0600Z 26.0N 57.0W 55 KT 65 MPH