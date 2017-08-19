International Lighthouse-Lightship Weekend in Berwick

Jamie Voisin, 10, daughter of Shantell and Don Fryou of Bayou Vista, talks on the amateur radio station set up by Jackie Price, left, and Rudy Duchan of the Bayouland Emergency Amateur Radio Service on Saturday at Berwick's Lighthouse Park. The station participated in the International Lighthouse-Lightship Weekend, when radio amateurs try to make contact with other operators around the country and around the world.