This PHI helicopter landed safely Monday at Harry P. Williams Memorial Airport after the pilot reported engine trouble in flight.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker

Helicopter pilot makes emergency landing in Patterson

Mon, 04/16/2018 - 10:35am Anonymous

The Patterson and Bayou Vista volunteer fire departments and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office were called to Harry P. Williams Memorial Airport near Patterson after a helicopter pilot reported engine trouble in flight.
The PHI helicopter landed safely about 9:30 a.m. Monday.
More details will be posted as they become available.

