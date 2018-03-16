Commander: Another river crest possible later this spring

The projected 8-foot crest of the Atchafalaya River next week in Morgan City shouldn’t have any major detrimental effects on the area, but uncertainty exists to whether the region may see more high water later this spring.

Area leaders and officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers held a meeting Friday at the Port of Morgan City’s Government Emergency Operations Center to discuss the high water in the region.

Maj. Gen. Richard Kaiser, commander of the Corps’ Mississippi Valley Division, attended the meeting. Kaiser also serves as president of the Mississippi River Commission.

The Mississippi Valley system is experiencing “a very large flood event this year,” Kaiser said. Overall, this flood is about the 10th largest in recorded history and areas such as Natchez, Mississippi, are experiencing the fourth highest flood in its history, he said.

Kaiser has been traveling across the region assessing the flood fight that’s taking place in different areas. He visited the Morganza Floodway on Thursday and discussed the thresholds that would have to be reached for the Corps to decide whether operate that floodway. Operation of the Morganza Floodway brings more water to the Morgan City area.

“We don’t think we’re going to reach triggers to necessitate operating Morganza,” Kaiser said.

The National Weather Service predicts the Atchafalaya River will crest at 8 feet March 23 in Morgan City. Based on that projected crest, St. Mary Levee District officials don’t plan to install a temporary flood protection structure in Bayou Chene in Amelia as they’ve done during extreme high water events.

Levee district leaders are taking measures to protect so low-lying areas in Amelia that could be affected by the crest.

However, the purpose of Friday’s meeting was, in part, to get Corps’ officials together with St. Mary Parish leaders and officials with other parishes, including Terrebonne, to prepare in case closure of Bayou Chene is deemed necessary in down the road, Kaiser said.

There’s uncertainty as to whether another crest may occur this later spring, Kaiser said.

“The weather patterns, as we understand them, this is shaping up to be a very wet and long spring,” he said.

Based on those predicted weather patterns, a second river crest is possible later this spring, Kaiser said.

“You have to really look at the Ohio Valley and what’s affecting that system,” he said.

The snow melt to the west still hasn’t occurred yet. That melt will come down the Missouri River and other rivers into the Mississippi River. So those factors can also affect any river stage projections, Kaiser said.

Kaiser also met with area officials to discuss the $80 million Bayou Chene Flood Control and Diversion Project, which entails installing a permanent floodgate on Bayou Chene to prevent areas in up to six parishes from flooding.

St. Mary Levee District officials expect to be able to begin construction on the permanent floodgate in 2020.

The Corps is the process of working with the St. Mary Levee District to go through the permitting process for the project.

“I think we’re making good progress, but it’s because of the teamwork between the Corps…the mayors, the levee districts and everybody trying to come up with the right solutions for our nation,” Kaiser said.

Due to the rising Atchafalaya River during the past couple of weeks, Morgan City and Berwick officials have closed several floodgates.

In Morgan City, officials have closed floodgates at Freret Street, Railroad Avenue, Eco Serve, Brashear Avenue north and east Shell Oil dock.

In Berwick, officials have closed floodgates at First Street and Gus Street Gate and were closing gates at Canton, Pacific and Mound streets Friday.

Officials are monitoring the river stages to determine if more gate closures are necessary.