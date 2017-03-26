Beadle, Weary in District 10 runoff

Berwick Republican Gabriel Beadle and Patterson Democrat Reginald Weary are headed for an April 29 runoff in the race for District 10 at-large St. Mary Parish Council member.

A bond issue for Gravity Drainage District No. 2, which centers on Morgan City, passed easily in Saturday’s other St. Mary ballot issue.

Beadle, currently the District 6 representative, was first in Saturday’s parishwide voting with 2,048 votes, barely missing an outright victory with 49 percent, according to complete but unofficial returns. Weary, who ran against eventual District 10 winner Steve Bierhorst in 2015, was second with 1,799 votes, or 43 percent.

Darryl Perry was a distant third with 353 votes, or 8 percent. But he may still have a role to play as Beadle and Weary look for general election support.

The District 10 seat became open when Bierhorst resigned in September for health reasons.

The $6.5 million bond issue, which does not require a tax increase, drew 780 favorable votes, or 77 percent, to 229 no votes, or 23 percent.

The bonds will finance a new flood-control pump station near Lake End Park.