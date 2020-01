Area students earn degrees at Nicholls State

Here are the area students who were awarded degrees at Nicholls State's winter commencement.

Assumption

Alleman, Abby, BA, Sociology

Assavedo, Brianna, BS, Genl Fam & Cons Sc-Social Svcs, Genl Fam & Cons Sc-Social Svcs

Bell, Alexis, BIS, Interdisciplinary Studies, Interdisciplinary Studies

Blanchard, Emily, BS, Health Sci-Pre-Professional, Health Sciences

Blanchard, Kallie, BIS, Interdisciplinary Studies, Interdisciplinary Studies

Blanchard, Kamryn, BS, Birth-5 Early Intrvntn/Spec Ed, Birth-5 Early Interv/Spec Ed

Blanchard, Kaye, BS, Culinary Arts-Professional, Culinary Arts (Bachelor)

Blanchard, Mylie, BS, Genl Fam & Cons Sc-Social Svcs, Genl Fam & Cons Sc-Social Svcs

Boudreaux, Tori, BS, Biology-Pre-Med/Pre-Dent, Biology

Bourg, Jordan, BS, Biology - Pre-Med/Pre-Dent, Biology

Bourg, Shannon, BIS, Interdisciplinary Studies, I nterdisciplinary Studies

Breaux, Wendy, BS, Accounting, Accounting

Cavalier, Beau, AS, Safety Technology, Safety Technology

Chevert, Nicole, BA, Sociology - Social Work, Sociology

Chiason, Erica, BS, Elementary Eductn - 1-5 Cert, Elementary Eductn - 1-5 Cert

Comeaux, Shelbie, BS, Management - Human Resources, Management

Fontenot, Cameron, BS, Biology - Pre-Med/Pre-Dent, Biology

Gianelloni, Amanda, BS, Management, Management

Gianelloni, Charles, BSN, Nursing (Bachelor), Nursing (Bachelor)

Gisclair, Leon, BA, English - Creative Writing, English

Gros, Brandi, BIS, Interdisciplinary Studies, Interdisciplinary Studies

Gros, Kelsey, BS, Secondry Educ - Social Studies, Secondary Education

Guillot, Alayna, BS, Health Sci - Commnctve Dsordrs, Health Sciences

Lagrange, Christy, BS, Elementary Eductn - 1-5 Cert, Elementary Eductn - 1-5 Cert

Landry, Haley, BA, English - Literary Studies, English

LeBlanc, Kynley, BSN, Nursing (Bachelor), Nursing (Bachelor)

LeBouef, Kailey, BS, Elementary Eductn - 1-5 Cert, Elementary Eductn - 1-5 Cert

Mabile, Sydnei, BA, Psychology, Psychology

Matherne, Michaela, BS, Health Sci - Pre-Professional, Health Sciences

Ordoyne, Gage, BS, Secondry Educ - Social Studies, Secondary Education

Porto, Elise, BS, Birth-5 Early Intrvntn/Spec Ed, Birth-5 Early Interv/Spec Ed

Rivere, DemiLee, BSN, Nursing (Bachelor), Nursing (Bachelor)

Sanchez, Nicholas, BIS, Interdisciplinary Studies, Interdisciplinary Studies

Simmons, William, BS, Health Sci - Nutritn&Food Svcs, Health Sciences

Smith, Madison, BSN, Nursing (Bachelor), Nursing (Bachelor)

Theriot, Drew, BA, History, History

Thibodeaux, Tanner, BS, Accounting, Accounting

White, Megan, BS, Accounting, Accounting

Williams, Naurena, BIS, Interdisciplinary Studies, Interdisciplinary Studies

Worley, Chelsea, BS, Accounting, Accounting

St. Martin

Acosta, Peyton, BS, Secondry Educ - Social Studies, Secondary Education

Boudreaux, Emily, BS, Birth-5 Early Intrvntn/Spec Ed, Birth-5 Early Interv/Spec Ed

Vicknair, Kamryn, BSN, Nursing (Bachelor), Nursing (Bachelor)

Vorenkamp, Matthew, BS, Accounting, Accounting

Williams, Jacob, BA, History, History

St. Mary

Alcina, Zeph, BS, Culinary Arts - Business Admin, Culinary Arts (Bachelor)

Arnold, Jaci, BS, Accounting, Accounting

Aucoin, Sydney, BSN, Nursing (Bachelor), Nursing (Bachelor)

Benjamin, Aliah, BS, Genl Fam & Cons Sc-Social Svcs, Genl Fam & Cons Sc-Social Svcs

Benjamin, Patricia, BS, Business Administration, Business Administration

Bennett, James, BS, Business Administration, Business Administration

Bigler, Quinn, BS, Marketing, Marketing

Billiot, Braden, BS, Accounting, Accounting

Bochas, Luis, BS, Biology - Pre-Med/Pre-Dent, Biology

Bourgeois, Breanna, BSN, Nursing (Bachelor), Nursing (Bachelor)

Boykin, Terri, BA, Sociology - Social Work, Sociology

Bradford, Kamryn, BA, History, History

Burgess, Regionta’, BS, Genl Fam & Cons Sc-Social Svcs, Genl Fam & Cons Sc-Social Svcs

Burton, Alyssa, BA, Mass Comm - Public Relations, Mass Communications

Butler, Chakyra, BA, Mass Comm - Journalism, Mass Communications

Carello, Kalei, BS, Elementary Eductn - 1-5 Cert, Elementary Eductn - 1-5 Cert

Carter, Mattie, BSN, Nursing (Bachelor), Nursing (Bachelor)

Cline, Ethan, BS, Computer Information Systems, Computer Information Systems

Colar, Ja’leia, BS, Genl Fam & Cons Sc-Social Svcs, Genl Fam & Cons Sc-Social Svcs

Daigle, Reagan, BS, Computer Information Systems, Computer Information Systems

Derise, Haidyn, BA, Psychology, Psychology

Derise, Shannon, BS, Marketing, Marketing

Dotson, Elexus, NON, Pre-Dental Hygiene, Pre-Dental Hygiene

Downing, Christian, BS, Finance - Financial Srvcs Mktg, Finance

Driskill, Brock, BS, Business Administration, Business Administration

Druilhet, Myria, BSN, Nursing (Bachelor), Nursing (Bachelor)

Dunlap, Alex, BIS, Interdisciplinary Studies, Interdisciplinary Studies

Dupre, Madison, BS, Mathematics - Scdry Math Edctn, Mathematics

Dupre, Sunnie, BS, Management - Human Resources, Management

Dupuis, Ann Mary, BS, Birth-5 Early Intrvntn/Spec Ed, Birth-5 Early Interv/Spec Ed

Dupuy, Justin, BIS, Interdisciplinary Studies, Interdisciplinary Studies

Dusek, Mckenzie, BS, Accounting, Accounting

Duval, Austin, BS, Computer Information Systems, Computer Information Systems

Duval, Harley, BSN, Nursing (Bachelor), Nursing (Bachelor)

Estay, Tori, BS, Health Sci - Commnctve Dsordrs, Health Sciences

Falgout, Kayla, BA, Psychology, Psychology

Foret, Kevin, BS, Petroleum Srvcs - Safety Tech, Petroleum Services (Bachelor)

Fromenthal, Emily, BS, Biology, Biology

Gallegos, Devan, BA, English - Writing and Rhetoric, English

Gaudet, Caitlin, BA, Psychology, Psychology

Gaudin, Brittany, BS, Business Administration, Business Administration

Gautreaux, Katelyn, BS, Management - Human Resources, Management

Giroir, Cassie, BS, Birth-5 Early Intrvntn/Spec Ed, Birth-5 Early Interv/Spec Ed

Giroir, Connie, BS, Business Administration, Business Administration

Guarisco, Gabrielle, BA, Mass Comm - Public Relations, Mass Communications

Guidroz, Adella, BS, Biology - Pre-Med/Pre-Dent, Biology

Guillotte, Mackenzie, BSN, Nursing (Bachelor), Nursing (Bachelor)

Hampton, Brandon, BSN, Nursing (Bachelor), Nursing (Bachelor)

Hartman, Alero, BS, Criminal Justice, Criminal Justice

Hatch, Lucas, BS, Health Sci - Pre-Professional, Health Sciences

Hebert, Carley, BA, Sociology - Social Work, Sociology

Hebert, Kennedy, BS, Accounting, Accounting

Henry, Stormy, BSN, Nursing (Bachelor), Nursing (Bachelor)

Hillen, Kortney, BS, Secndry Educ - General Science, Secondary Education

Holmes, Ashley, BSN, Nursing (Bachelor), Nursing (Bachelor)

Hymel, Deborah, BIS, Interdisciplinary Studies, Interdisciplinary Studies

Hymel, Mary Grace, BS, Secondry Educ - Social Studies, Secondary Education

Johnson, Samolia, BSN, Nursing (Bachelor), Nursing (Bachelor)

Jones, A’Lyrah, BA, Sociology - Social Work, Sociology

Kraemer, Olivia, BSN, Nursing (Bachelor), Nursing (Bachelor)

LaGrange, Jake, BS, Finance, Finance

Lambert, Tyler, BS, Accounting, Accounting

Lanceslin, TaNiah, BS, Business Administration, Business Administration

LeCompte, Heather, BA, Sociology, Sociology

Legnon, Lanie, BS, Genl Fam & Cons Sc-Social Svcs, Genl Fam & Cons Sc-Social Svcs

Leonard, Reed, BS, Petroleum Srvcs - Explrtn Prod, Petroleum Services (Bachelor)

Longman, Brittany, BS, Elementary Eductn - 1-5 Cert, Elementary Eductn - 1-5 Cert

Longman, Tyler, BA, Mass Comm - Public Relations, Mass Communications

McCloy, Liam, BS, Management, Management

Michel, Kera, BS, Birth-5 Early Intrvntn/Spec Ed, Birth-5 Early Interv/Spec Ed

Moore, Brittany, BA, Psychology, Psychology

Moore, Hailey, BS, Secndry Educ - General Science, Secondary Education

Morris, Da’Miya, BS, Health Sci - Pre-Professional, Health Sciences

Morvant, Jordan, BS, Secondry Educ - Social Studies, Secondary Education

Nguyen, Jennifer, BS, Chemistry - Pre-Pharmacy, Chemistry

Nguyen, Juliana, BS, Biology - Pre-Med/Pre-Dent, Biology

Nolazco, Laura, BS, Secndry Educ - General Science, Secondary Education

Nosworthy, Magen, BA, English - Literary Studies, English

O’quinn, Gabrielle, BSN, Nursing (Bachelor), Nursing (Bachelor)

Ohmer, Ryan, BA, Psychology, Psychology

Osburn, Maddie, BS, Health Sci - Pre-Professional, Health Sciences

Palmature, Madison, BSN, Nursing (Bachelor), Nursing (Bachelor)

Patureau, Rhea’, BS, Birth-5 Early Intrvntn/Spec Ed, Birth-5 Early Interv/Spec Ed

Perry, Chaz, BIS, Interdisciplinary Studies, Interdisciplinary Studies

Portier, Alayna, AGS, General Studies (Associate), General Studies (Associate)

Prince, Taylor, BS, Birth-5 Early Intrvntn/Spec Ed, Birth-5 Early Interv/Spec Ed

Rachal, Angelle, BSN, Nursing (Bachelor), Nursing (Bachelor)

Randall, Mayanisha, BSN, Nursing (Bachelor), Nursing (Bachelor)

Rankins, Natalie, BSN, Nursing (Bachelor), Nursing (Bachelor)

Reed, Paul, BS, Business Administration, Business Administration

Rice, Alexis, BSN, Nursing (Bachelor), Nursing (Bachelor)

Richard, Dawn, BS, Business Administration, Business Administration

Roussel, Cooper, BS, Health Sci - Pre-Professional, Health Sciences

Russo, Kelly, BSN, Nursing (Bachelor), Nursing (Bachelor)

Schexnayder, Samantha, BA, History, History

Singleton, Alisha, BSN, Nursing (Bachelor), Nursing (Bachelor)

Spinella, Jonathan, BS, Mathematics - Computer Science, Mathematics

Stadalis, Hannah, BIS, Interdisciplinary Studies, Interdisciplinary Studies

Suire, Payton, BA, Mass Comm - Public Relations, Mass Communications

Sutton, Corrina-Michelle, BS, Culinary Arts - Pƒtisserie, Culinary Arts (Bachelor)

Suydam, Rachael, BS, Genl Fam & Cons Sc-Social Svcs, Genl Fam & Cons Sc-Social Svcs

Theriot, Crissy, BA, Sociology, Sociology

Theriot, Jason, BS, Petroleum Srvcs - Safety Tech, Petroleum Services (Bachelor)

Theriot, Katherine, BS, Accounting, Accounting

Thibodaux, Tyler, BS, Computer Information Systems, Computer Information Systems

Thomas, Paige, BS, Elementary Eductn - 1-5 Cert, Elementary Eductn - 1-5 Cert

Thomas, Rachel, BA, Sociology, Sociology

Thomas, Sarah, BS, Elementary Eductn - 1-5 Cert, Elementary Eductn - 1-5 Cert

Thompson, Alexandra, BS, Health Sci - Pre-Professional, Health Sciences

Tong, Trevor, BS, Culinary Arts - Professional, Culinary Arts (Bachelor)

Toups, Shanicca, BS, Business Administration, Business Administration

Trosclair, Macy, BA, English - Literary Studies, English

Verret, Noah, BS, Management, Management

Vosburgh, Ben, BS, Dietetics, Dietetics

Waln, Grace, BS, Genl Fam & Cons Sc-Social Svcs, Genl Fam & Cons Sc-Social Svcs

Wesley, Kalyn, BS, Accounting, Accounting

West, Ashley, BA, Psychology, Psychology

Yelling, Wayne, BA, Sociology - Social Work, Sociology

Zavala, Cesar, BS, Health Sci - Pre-Athltc Trning, Health Sciences