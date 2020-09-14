7 A.M. MONDAY: Sally's track inches east; Tuesday landfall expected

BULLETIN

Tropical Storm Sally Intermediate Advisory Number 11A

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL192020

700 AM CDT Mon Sep 14 2020

...SALLY A LITTLE STRONGER AS IT MOVES SLOWLY WEST-NORTHWESTWARD

OVER THE NORTH-CENTRAL GULF OF MEXICO...

...LIKELY TO PRODUCE LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE, HURRICANE-FORCE

WINDS, AND FLASH FLOODING ALONG PORTIONS OF THE NORTHERN GULF COAST

STARTING LATE TODAY...

SUMMARY OF 700 AM CDT...1200 UTC...INFORMATION

----------------------------------------------

LOCATION...28.4N 87.4W

ABOUT 115 MI...185 KM ESE OF THE MOUTH OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER

ABOUT 165 MI...265 KM SE OF BILOXI MISSISSIPPI

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...65 MPH...100 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 285 DEGREES AT 8 MPH...13 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...994 MB...29.35 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

--------------------

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

None.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* Port Fourchon Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida Border

* Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

* Mobile Bay

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* Morgan City Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama Border

* Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including metropolitan New

Orleans

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Mississippi/Alabama Border to Indian Pass Florida

* Intracoastal City Louisiana to west of Morgan City

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* Mississippi/Alabama Border to the Alabama/Florida Border

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* Indian Pass to Ochlockonee River Florida

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening

inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline,

during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a depiction

of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm

Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov. This is a

life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas

should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from

rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions.

Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local

officials.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected

somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life

and property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible

within the watch area.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible

inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your

local National Weather Service forecast office.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

----------------------

At 700 AM CDT (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Sally was

located near latitude 28.4 North, longitude 87.4 West. Sally is

moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h). This general

motion is expected today, followed by a decrease in forward speed

and a turn to the northwest tonight and a northward turn sometime on

Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Sally will move over

the north-central Gulf of Mexico today, approach southeastern

Louisiana this afternoon, and make landfall in the hurricane warning

area on Tuesday. Afterward, Sally is expected to move slowly

north-northeastward near the northern Gulf Coast through Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph (100 km/h)

with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected over the next day or

so, and Sally is forecast to become a hurricane by tonight, with

additional strengthening possible before the center crosses the

northern Gulf Coast.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km)

from the center. NOAA buoy 42039, located about 130 miles (215 km)

south-southeast of Pensacola, Florida, recently reported peak

sustained winds of 49 mph (79 km/h) and a gust to 58 mph (94 km/h).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 994 mb (29.35 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

----------------------

Key messages for Sally can be found in the Tropical Cyclone

Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT4 and WMO header WTNT44 KNHC,

and on the web at www.hurricanes.gov/text/MIATCDAT4.shtml

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the

tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by

rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could

reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated

areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...

Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs including Lake

Borgne...7-11 ft

Ocean Springs to MS/AL Border...5-8 ft

MS/AL Border to AL/FL Border including Mobile Bay...4-6 ft

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas...4-6 ft

Port Fourchon to Mouth of the Mississippi River...3-5 ft

AL/FL Border to Navarre including Pensacola Bay...2-4 ft

Navarre to Chassahowitzka including Choctawhatchee Bay and Saint

Andrew Bay...1-3 ft

Burns Point to Port Fourchon...1-3 ft

Overtopping of local levees outside of the Hurricane and Storm

Damage Risk Reduction System is possible where local inundation

values may be higher than those shown above.

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of

onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and

damaging waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative

timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over

short distances. For information specific to your area, please see

products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast

office.

WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected within the hurricane

warning area starting late today. Tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area during the next few hours, and are

expected within the warning area beginning this morning.

RAINFALL: Sally is expected to be a slow-moving system as it

approaches land producing 8 to 16 inches of rainfall with isolated

amounts of 24 inches over portions of the central Gulf Coast from

the western Florida Panhandle to far southeast Louisiana through the

middle of the week. Life-threatening flash flooding is possible. In

addition, this rainfall will likely lead to widespread minor to

isolated major flooding on area rivers.

Sally is forecast to move farther inland early Wednesday and track

into the Southeast with rainfall of 6 to 12 inches possible across

portions of inland southeast Mississippi and Alabama. Significant

flash and urban flooding is likely, as well as widespread minor to

moderate flooding on some rivers.

Further heavy rain is then anticipated across portions of eastern

Tennessee, northern Georgia and western North Carolina Thursday into

Friday. Flash, urban, and minor river flooding is possible across

this region.

Outer bands of Sally are expected to produce additional rainfall of

1 to 3 inches across the Florida peninsula today. This rainfall may

produce flash and urban flooding and prolong high flows and ongoing

minor flooding on rivers across central Florida.

TORNADOES: A tornado or two may occur this afternoon through

Tuesday over coastal areas of the Florida Panhandle, Mississippi,

Alabama, and extreme southeastern Louisiana.

SURF: Swells from Sally will continue to affect areas from the

west coast of the Florida peninsula westward through the coast of

southeastern Louisiana during the next couple of days. These swells

are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current

conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

NEXT ADVISORY

-------------

Next complete advisory at 1000 AM CDT.