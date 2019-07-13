4 a.m. update: Barry at 45 mph as it moves north
BULLETIN
Tropical Storm Barry Advisory Number 16
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL022019
400 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
...BARRY MOVING NORTH-NORTHWESTWARD OVER WESTERN LOUISIANA...
...LIFE-THREATENING FLOODING RAINS THE PRIMARY THREAT...
SUMMARY OF 400 AM CDT...0900 UTC...INFORMATION
----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...31.4N 93.4W
ABOUT 80 MI...125 KM SSE OF SHREVEPORT LOUISIANA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...45 MPH...75 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...NNW OR 335 DEGREES AT 8 MPH...13 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1005 MB...29.68 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
--------------------
CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY...
None.
SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT...
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* Morgan City to Cameron
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...
* Intracoastal City to Mouth of Atchafalaya River
A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are
expected somewhere within the warning.
A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening
inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline in the
indicated locations. For a depiction of areas at risk please see
the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic
available at hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation.
Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions
to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for
other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other
instructions from local officials.
For storm information specific to your area, including possible
inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your
local National Weather Service forecast office.
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK
----------------------
At 400 AM CDT (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Barry was
located near latitude 31.4 North, longitude 93.4 West. Barry is
moving toward the north-northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h). A turn
toward the north is expected later today, and this general motion
should continue through Monday. On the forecast track, the center
of Barry will move across the western portion of central and
northern Louisiana today, and over Arkansas tonight and Monday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts.
These winds are occurring near the coast to the southeast of the
center. Weakening is expected as the center moves farther inland,
and Barry is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression later
today.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km)
mainly over water to the southeast of the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure based on surface observations
is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
----------------------
Key Messages for Barry can be found in the Tropical Cyclone
Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT2 and WMO header WTNT42 KNHC.
STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the
tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by
rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could
reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated
areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...
Intracoastal City to the Mouth of the Atchafalaya River...1 to 3 ft
Mouth of the Atchafalaya River to Biloxi MS, including Lake
Pontchartrain...Water levels are decreasing to normal levels as
the storm moves inland.
RAINFALL: Barry is expected to produce total rain accumulations of
6 to 12 inches over south-central Louisiana, with isolated maximum
amounts of 20 inches. Across the remainder of the Lower Mississippi
Valley, total rain accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected, with
isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches. This rainfall is expected to
lead to dangerous, life-threatening flooding.
WIND: Tropical storm conditions are occurring across portions of
the Tropical Storm Warning area, and these conditions could persist
through the morning.
TORNADOES: A couple of tornadoes are possible today across
portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, western Alabama, and eastern
Arkansas.