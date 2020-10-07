4 A.M.: Hurricane Delta weakens, but is expected to be Category 4 again
Hurricane Delta Discussion Number 11
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL262020
400 AM CDT Wed Oct 07 2020
Satellite images show very deep convection associated with Delta,
with extremely cold cloud-top temperatures to -97C noted southwest
of the center overnight. However, this structure has not resulted
in a stronger cyclone, and the full NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft
mission actually indicated that Delta has significantly weakened
since earlier today. The maximum flight-level winds were 98 kt,
with SFMR values near 90 kt. Early in the mission, the flight
director indicated that the eyewall had dissipated, but on the last
fix, she noted that the eyewall had re-formed. Recent Cuban radar
data also indicate that at least a partial eyewall is present, so
the initial wind speed is generously kept at 100 kt.
Delta should begin to re-intensify late today as it moves into an
area of fairly warm and deep waters, with fairly light shear. The
regional hurricane models all show Delta attaining category 4 status
in 36-48 hours, and so does the NHC forecast. As Delta approaches
the Louisiana coast, lower oceanic heat content and an increase in
shear is likely to cause some weakening before landfall. The NHC
intensity forecast is very similar to the previous one, and leans on
the stronger regional hurricane models. I should also note that all
of the guidance show Delta becoming considerably larger than it is
now by the time it reaches the northern Gulf coast, so even if
weakening occurs there, the hurricane will likely bring a sizable
area of hazardous conditions to the coast.
Fixes from the aircraft and Cuban radar data indicate the storm is
moving faster to the northwest or 305/15 kt. Delta should make
landfall during the next few hours between Cozumel and Cancun, and
move quickly across northeastern Yucatan before emerging in the
southern Gulf of Mexico early this afternoon. The hurricane is
then expected to move to the northwest or west-northwest around the
southwestern and western portion of the subtropical ridge for about
the next 36 hours. Thereafter, Delta will likely turn northward by
early Friday between the ridge and a mid-level trough over Texas.
While there is broad agreement on the synoptic pattern, subtle
differences in the subtropical ridge and the depth of the cyclone
are causing some challenges. The ECMWF and its ensembles, for
instance, are showing a stronger ridge and a weaker storm, which
results in a slower track toward southwestern Louisiana. The GFS
and UKMET, on the other hand, are showing a deeper cyclone, which
would feel stronger upper-level winds, and move Delta faster to the
coast. Given the expectation of a powerful cyclone at landfall, the
NHC forecast is shaded toward the latter two models, which results
in a slightly faster and westward-shifted forecast from before, not
too different from the model consensus.
Key Messages:
1. Life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds are expected
within portions of the northern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico during
the next few hours. Now is the time to be in your storm shelter.
2. Heavy rainfall will affect portions of western Cuba and the
northern Yucatan Peninsula through early Thursday. This rainfall
could lead to significant flash flooding and mudslides. Flash,
urban, and small stream flooding, along with minor river flooding is
likely Friday through Saturday across portions of the central Gulf
Coast north into portions of the Lower Mississippi Valley. The heavy
rainfall will spread northeastward into the Tennessee Valley and
interior southeastern United States this weekend into early next
week.
3. There is an increasing likelihood of life-threatening storm surge
and dangerous hurricane-force winds, especially along the coasts of
Louisiana and Mississippi, beginning on Friday. Residents in these
areas should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place and
follow advice given by local officials. Storm surge and hurricane
watches will likely be issued for portions of the northern Gulf
Coast later today.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 07/0900Z 20.6N 86.4W 100 KT 115 MPH
12H 07/1800Z 21.9N 88.4W 90 KT 105 MPH
24H 08/0600Z 23.3N 90.8W 95 KT 110 MPH
36H 08/1800Z 24.9N 92.4W 105 KT 120 MPH
48H 09/0600Z 26.7N 92.9W 115 KT 130 MPH
60H 09/1800Z 29.2N 92.3W 100 KT 115 MPH
72H 10/0600Z 32.0N 91.0W 50 KT 60 MPH...INLAND
96H 11/0600Z 35.5N 87.5W 25 KT 30 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW
120H 12/0600Z 38.5N 82.0W 20 KT 25 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW