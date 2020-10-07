4 A.M.: Hurricane Delta weakens, but is expected to be Category 4 again

Hurricane Delta Discussion Number 11

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL262020

400 AM CDT Wed Oct 07 2020

Satellite images show very deep convection associated with Delta,

with extremely cold cloud-top temperatures to -97C noted southwest

of the center overnight. However, this structure has not resulted

in a stronger cyclone, and the full NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft

mission actually indicated that Delta has significantly weakened

since earlier today. The maximum flight-level winds were 98 kt,

with SFMR values near 90 kt. Early in the mission, the flight

director indicated that the eyewall had dissipated, but on the last

fix, she noted that the eyewall had re-formed. Recent Cuban radar

data also indicate that at least a partial eyewall is present, so

the initial wind speed is generously kept at 100 kt.

Delta should begin to re-intensify late today as it moves into an

area of fairly warm and deep waters, with fairly light shear. The

regional hurricane models all show Delta attaining category 4 status

in 36-48 hours, and so does the NHC forecast. As Delta approaches

the Louisiana coast, lower oceanic heat content and an increase in

shear is likely to cause some weakening before landfall. The NHC

intensity forecast is very similar to the previous one, and leans on

the stronger regional hurricane models. I should also note that all

of the guidance show Delta becoming considerably larger than it is

now by the time it reaches the northern Gulf coast, so even if

weakening occurs there, the hurricane will likely bring a sizable

area of hazardous conditions to the coast.

Fixes from the aircraft and Cuban radar data indicate the storm is

moving faster to the northwest or 305/15 kt. Delta should make

landfall during the next few hours between Cozumel and Cancun, and

move quickly across northeastern Yucatan before emerging in the

southern Gulf of Mexico early this afternoon. The hurricane is

then expected to move to the northwest or west-northwest around the

southwestern and western portion of the subtropical ridge for about

the next 36 hours. Thereafter, Delta will likely turn northward by

early Friday between the ridge and a mid-level trough over Texas.

While there is broad agreement on the synoptic pattern, subtle

differences in the subtropical ridge and the depth of the cyclone

are causing some challenges. The ECMWF and its ensembles, for

instance, are showing a stronger ridge and a weaker storm, which

results in a slower track toward southwestern Louisiana. The GFS

and UKMET, on the other hand, are showing a deeper cyclone, which

would feel stronger upper-level winds, and move Delta faster to the

coast. Given the expectation of a powerful cyclone at landfall, the

NHC forecast is shaded toward the latter two models, which results

in a slightly faster and westward-shifted forecast from before, not

too different from the model consensus.

Key Messages:

1. Life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds are expected

within portions of the northern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico during

the next few hours. Now is the time to be in your storm shelter.

2. Heavy rainfall will affect portions of western Cuba and the

northern Yucatan Peninsula through early Thursday. This rainfall

could lead to significant flash flooding and mudslides. Flash,

urban, and small stream flooding, along with minor river flooding is

likely Friday through Saturday across portions of the central Gulf

Coast north into portions of the Lower Mississippi Valley. The heavy

rainfall will spread northeastward into the Tennessee Valley and

interior southeastern United States this weekend into early next

week.

3. There is an increasing likelihood of life-threatening storm surge

and dangerous hurricane-force winds, especially along the coasts of

Louisiana and Mississippi, beginning on Friday. Residents in these

areas should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place and

follow advice given by local officials. Storm surge and hurricane

watches will likely be issued for portions of the northern Gulf

Coast later today.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 07/0900Z 20.6N 86.4W 100 KT 115 MPH

12H 07/1800Z 21.9N 88.4W 90 KT 105 MPH

24H 08/0600Z 23.3N 90.8W 95 KT 110 MPH

36H 08/1800Z 24.9N 92.4W 105 KT 120 MPH

48H 09/0600Z 26.7N 92.9W 115 KT 130 MPH

60H 09/1800Z 29.2N 92.3W 100 KT 115 MPH

72H 10/0600Z 32.0N 91.0W 50 KT 60 MPH...INLAND

96H 11/0600Z 35.5N 87.5W 25 KT 30 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

120H 12/0600Z 38.5N 82.0W 20 KT 25 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW