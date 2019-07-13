10 p.m. update: Barry at 50 mph as it moves north

BULLETIN

Tropical Storm Barry Advisory Number 15

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL022019

1000 PM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

...DANGEROUS STORM SURGE AND WIND CONDITIONS CONTINUING ACROSS THE

NORTH-CENTRAL GULF COAST...

...HEAVY RAINS AND LIFE-THREATENING FLOODING EXPECTED TO SPREAD

NORTHWARD ACROSS THE LOWER MISSISSIPPI VALLEY...

SUMMARY OF 1000 PM CDT...0300 UTC...INFORMATION

-----------------------------------------------

LOCATION...31.0N 93.0W

ABOUT 35 MI...60 KM SW OF ALEXANDRIA LOUISIANA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...50 MPH...85 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...NNW OR 340 DEGREES AT 8 MPH...13 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1002 MB...29.59 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

--------------------

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY...

The Tropical Storm Warning from the Mouth of the Mississippi River

to east of Grand Isle has been discontinued.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT...

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Grand Isle to Cameron

* Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including metropolitan New

Orleans

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* Intracoastal City to Biloxi

* Lake Pontchartrain

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning.

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening

inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline in the

indicated locations. For a depiction of areas at risk please see

the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic

available at hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation.

Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions

to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for

other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other

instructions from local officials.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible

inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your

local National Weather Service forecast office.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

----------------------

At 1000 PM CDT (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Barry was

located near latitude 31.0 North, longitude 93.0 West. Barry is

moving toward the north-northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h). A turn

toward the north is expected on Sunday, and this general motion

should continue through Monday. On the forecast track, the center

of Barry will move across central Louisiana tonight, through

northern Louisiana on Sunday, and over Arkansas Sunday night

and Monday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 50 mph (85 km/h)

with higher gusts, and these winds are occurring near the coast

to the southeast of the center. Additional weakening is expected

as the center moves farther inland, and Barry is forecast to weaken

to a depression on Sunday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles (335 km)

mainly over water to the southeast of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

----------------------

Key Messages for Barry can be found in the Tropical Cyclone

Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT2 and WMO header WTNT42 KNHC.

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the

tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by

rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could

reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated

areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...

Intracoastal City to Shell Beach...3 to 6 ft

Shell Beach to Biloxi MS...3 to 5 ft

Lake Pontchartrain...3 to 5 ft

Biloxi MS to the Mississippi/Alabama border...1 to 3 ft

Lake Maurepas...1 to 3 ft

Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge

and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For

information specific to your area, please see products issued by

your local National Weather Service forecast office.

RAINFALL: Barry is expected to produce total rain accumulations of

8 to 15 inches over south-central Louisiana and southwest

Mississippi, with isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches. Across the

remainder of the Lower Mississippi Valley, total rain accumulations

of 4 to 8 inches are expected, with isolated maximum amounts of 12

inches. This rainfall is expected to lead to dangerous, life-

threatening flooding.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are occurring across portions of

the Tropical Storm Warning area, and these conditions should persist

into Sunday morning. Wind gusts to tropical-storm force in

squalls are possible along portions of the coasts of Mississippi,

Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle through tonight.

TORNADOES: A couple of tornadoes are possible through Sunday across

portions of Louisiana, southern and western Mississippi, and

southern and eastern Arkansas.