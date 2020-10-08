10 A.M. THURSDAY: Hurricane, storm surge warnings for St. Mary

BULLETIN

Hurricane Delta Advisory Number 16

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL262020

1000 AM CDT Thu Oct 08 2020

...NOAA AND AIR FORCE RESERVE HURRICANE HUNTERS REPORT DELTA HAS

STRENGTHENED...

...HURRICANE CONDITIONS AND LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE EXPECTED

TO BEGIN ALONG PORTIONS OF THE NORTHERN GULF COAST ON FRIDAY...

SUMMARY OF 1000 AM CDT...1500 UTC...INFORMATION

-----------------------------------------------

LOCATION...24.0N 92.7W

ABOUT 400 MI...645 KM S OF CAMERON LOUISIANA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...105 MPH...165 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...NW OR 310 DEGREES AT 14 MPH...22 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...968 MB...28.59 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

--------------------

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

A Storm Surge Warning is now in effect for the Texas coast from

High Island to Sabine Pass.

A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for the Texas coast from High

Island to Sabine Pass.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* High Island Texas to Ocean Springs Mississippi including

Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas,

and Lake Borgne

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* High Island Texas to Morgan City Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* West of High Island to San Luis Pass Texas

* East of Morgan City Louisiana to the mouth of the Pearl River,

including New Orleans

* Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* East of the mouth of the Pearl River to Bay St. Louis Mississippi

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening

inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline,

during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a

depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather

Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at

hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons

located within these areas should take all necessary actions to

protect life and property from rising water and the potential for

other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other

instructions from local officials.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected

somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued

36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of

tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside

preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life

and property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible

inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your

local National Weather Service forecast office.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

----------------------

At 1000 AM CDT (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Delta was located

near latitude 24.0 North, longitude 92.7 West. Delta is moving

toward the northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this motion with a

reduction in forward speed is expected today. A turn toward the

north is forecast to occur by late tonight, followed by a north-

northeastward motion by Friday afternoon or Friday night. On the

forecast track, the center of Delta will move over the central Gulf

of Mexico today, over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Friday,

and then move inland within the hurricane warning area Friday

afternoon or Friday night.

Reports from NOAA and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft

indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 105

mph (165 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is

forecast, and Delta is expected to become a major hurricane again

by tonight. Some weakening is possible as Delta approaches the

northern Gulf coast on Friday, with rapid weakening expected after

the center moves inland.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles

(205 km).

The latest minimum central pressure reported by the Hurricane

Hunter aircraft is 968 mb (28.59 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

----------------------

Key messages for Delta can be found in the Tropical Cyclone

Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT1, WMO header WTNT41

KNHC, and on the web at www.hurricanes.gov/text/MIATCDAT1.shtml.

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the

tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by

rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could

reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated

areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...

Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, LA to Port Fourchon, LA including

Vermilion Bay...7-11 ft

Holly Beach, LA to Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, LA...4-7 ft

Port Fourchon, LA to the Mouth of the Mississippi River...4-6 ft

Sabine Pass to Holly Beach, LA...3-5 ft

Calcasieu Lake...3-5 ft

High Island, TX to Sabine Pass...2-4 ft

Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, MS...2-4 ft

Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, and Lake Maurepas...2-4 ft

Ocean Springs, MS to the AL/FL border including Mobile Bay...1-3 ft

Sabine Lake...1-3 ft

Port O'Connor, TX to High Island, TX including Galveston Bay...

1-3 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to

the east of the landfall location, where the surge will be

accompanied by large and dangerous waves. Surge-related flooding

depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle,

and can vary greatly over short distances. For information

specific to your area, please see products issued by your local

National Weather Service forecast office.

WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected within the hurricane

warning area by Friday afternoon or evening, with tropical storm

conditions expected within this area by early Friday. Tropical

storm conditions are expected within the tropical storm warning

areas on Friday, and are possible in the tropical storm watch area

Friday night.

RAINFALL: Friday through Saturday, Delta is expected to produce 5

to 10 inches of rain, with isolated maximum totals of 15 inches,

from southwest into south-central Louisiana. These rainfall amounts

will lead to significant flash, urban, small stream flooding, along

with minor to isolated moderate river flooding.

For extreme east Texas into northern Louisiana, southern Arkansas

and western Mississippi, Delta is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches

of rain, with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches. These rainfall

amounts will lead to flash, urban, small stream and isolated minor

river flooding.

As Delta moves farther inland, 1 to 3 inches of rain, with locally

higher amounts, are expected in the Ohio Valley and Mid Atlantic

this weekend.

TORNADOES: A few tornadoes are possible late tonight through Friday

over southern parts of Louisiana and Mississippi

SURF: Swells from Delta will begin to affect portions of the

northern and western Gulf coast later today. These swells are likely

to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please

consult products from your local weather office.

NEXT ADVISORY

-------------

Next intermediate advisory at 100 PM CDT.

Next complete advisory at 400 PM CDT.