1 P.M. UPDATE.: Laura now a hurricane, building toward Category 3 strength

NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER

HURRICANE LAURA

Hurricane Laura Intermediate Advisory Number 23A

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL132020

100 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

...LAURA MOVING WEST-NORTHWESTWARD ACROSS THE SOUTHEASTERN GULF OF

MEXICO...

...EXPECTED TO STRENGTHEN INTO A MAJOR HURRICANE BY WEDNESDAY

NIGHT...

SUMMARY OF 100 PM CDT...1800 UTC...INFORMATION

----------------------------------------------

LOCATION...24.3N 87.6W

ABOUT 525 MI...845 KM SE OF LAKE CHARLES LOUISIANA

ABOUT 560 MI...900 KM SE OF GALVESTON TEXAS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...75 MPH...120 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 295 DEGREES AT 16 MPH...26 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...990 MB...29.24 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

--------------------

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

None.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* San Luis Pass Texas to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* San Luis Pass Texas to Intracoastal City Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Sargent Texas to San Luis Pass

* East of Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Mouth of the

Mississippi River

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* Freeport Texas to San Luis Pass

* Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs Mississippi

* Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* East of Intracoastal City to west of Morgan City Louisiana

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening

inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline,

during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a

depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather

Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at

hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons

located within these areas should take all necessary actions to

protect life and property from rising water and the potential for

other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other

instructions from local officials.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected

somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued

36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of

tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside

preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life

and property should be rushed to completion.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-

threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the

coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible

within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours

before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force

winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or

dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area.

For storm information specific to your area in the United

States, including possible inland watches and warnings, please

monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service

forecast office. For storm information specific to your area

outside of the United States, please monitor products issued by

your national meteorological service.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

----------------------

At 100 PM CDT (1800 UTC), the center of Hurricane Laura was located

near latitude 24.3 North, longitude 87.6 West. Laura is moving

toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h), and this general

motion should continue today. A turn toward the northwest is

forecast by Wednesday, and a northwestward to north-northwestward

motion should continue through Wednesday night. On the forecast

track, the center of Laura will move across the southeastern Gulf of

Mexico today. Laura is then forecast to move over the central and

northwestern Gulf of Mexico tonight and Wednesday, approach the

Upper Texas and Southwest Louisiana coasts on Wednesday night and

move inland near those area on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher

gusts. Significant strengthening is forecast during the next 36

hours, and Laura is expected to be a major hurricane at landfall.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from

the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175

miles (280 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 990 mb (29.24 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

----------------------

Key messages for Laura can be found in the Tropical Cyclone

Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT3 and WMO header WTNT43 KNHC.

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the

tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by

rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could

reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated

areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...

Sea Rim State Park TX to Intracoastal City LA including Sabine Lake

and Calcasieu Lake...9-13 ft

Intracoastal City to Morgan City including Vermilion Bay...7-11 ft

Port Bolivar TX to Sea Rim State Park...6-9 ft

Morgan City LA to Mouth of the Mississippi River...4-6 ft

San Luis Pass TX to Port Bolivar...3-5 ft

Galveston Bay...3-5 ft

Freeport TX to San Luis Pass...2-4 ft

Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs MS including Lake

Borgne...3-5 ft

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas...2-4 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to

the right of the landfall location, where the surge will be

accompanied by large and destructive waves. Surge-related

flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal

cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For information

specific to your area, please see products issued by your local

National Weather Service forecast office.

RAINFALL: Laura is expected to produce the following storm total

rainfall accumulations:

Western Cuba...Additional totals of 1 inch or less.

United States...From Wednesday night into Saturday, Laura is

expected to produce rainfall of 4 to 8 inches, with isolated maximum

amounts of 12 inches across portions of the west-central U.S. Gulf

Coast from western Louisiana into east Texas, and northward into

portions of the lower to middle Mississippi Valley, lower Ohio

Valley, and Tennessee Valley. This rainfall will cause widespread

flash and urban flooding, small streams to overflow their banks, and

minor to isolated moderate river flooding.

WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected in the hurricane warning

area Wednesday night and Thursday. Tropical Storm conditions are

expected to reach the coast in the hurricane warning area late

Wednesday or Wednesday night, and are expected in the tropical

storm warning area Wednesday night and Thursday.

SURF: Swells generated by Laura are affecting portions of Cuba, the

central Bahamas, and the Florida Keys. Swells are expected to spread

northward along portions of the west coast of Florida peninsula and

the coast of the Florida panhandle later today and tonight, and

reach the northern and northwest Gulf coast by Wednesday. These

swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current

conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.