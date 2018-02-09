Suspect arrested in fatal Jeanerette Mardi Gras shooting

A 22-year-old Baldwin man was captured Thursday on warrants for principal to murder warrant and principal to attempted murder for the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

Thaddeus Gabriel, 22, of Rosebud Street in Baldwin, was arrested at 7:21 p.m. Thursday.

He was wanted in connection with Sunday’s shootings at a Jeanerette Mardi Gras parade.

One victim died at an area hospital, and another man was wounded.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office in locating Gabriel. Gabriel came to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in reference to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation and was subsequently arrested on the active warrant, Anslum said.

Gabriel was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Investigators are still looking for Dandre Gabriel, 24, of Jeanerette, on suspicion of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder and for Kantrell Gabriel, 20, of Jeanerette, as a principal to both crimes.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said both men should be considered armed and dangerous. The investigation continues to look into whether anyone else was involved.

Anyone has any infor-mation about their location is asked to call the Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers Tips Line at 364-8477 (TIPS).