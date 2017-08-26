The latest: Tornado confirmed in Cameron

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Latest on Louisiana's preparations for Hurricane Harvey (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in the Cameron Parish town of Hackberry.

The tornado hit about 12:25 p.m. Saturday. Edwards says there were no reports of injuries or fatalities but there was "significant property damage."

Meteorologist Jared Rackley says they have yet to survey the area but photos show an overturned camper and other damage.

Rackley says a tornado watch is up for most of southwest Louisiana and south-central Louisiana until 2 a.m. Sunday.

He urges residents to remain on guard as a heavy amount of rain was expected to fall on the state over the next several days.

In addition, he said the Coast Guard is searching for at least one person who reportedly fell off a boat in Cameron Parish.

___

1 p.m.

Remnants from Hurricane Harvey were expected to dump heavy rain and cause possible flooding on parts of southwest and south-central Louisiana.

The Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness says the forecast path keeps the storm meandering inland off the central Texas coast and was not expected to move back over the Gulf. Louisiana officials say that's good news, but doesn't put the state's residents out of the woods.

Roger Erickson of the National Weather Service in Lake Charles said Saturday that rain totals over the next seven days include anywhere from 7 to 13 inches in southwest Louisiana, 5.75 to 11 inches in south-central Louisiana and 3.25 to 7.5 inches in central Louisiana.

Parish officials also say there is a small risk for isolated tornadoes across east Texas and southwest Louisiana through Saturday.

___

8:30 a.m.

With a powerful Hurricane Harvey pounding neighboring Texas, Louisiana officials are preparing for the possibility of days of flooding rain from the storm.

Gov. John Bel Edwards was scheduled to be briefed Saturday afternoon by state emergency officials. And he was to speak to the media afterward.

Bands of rain from Harvey were hitting Louisiana on Friday. Forecasters said the extreme southwestern part of the state could get 15 to 20 inches of rain over seven days. And officials urged vigilance in New Orleans, where problems with the drainage system were exposed during flash floods on Aug. 5.

The drainage system has been improved but officials say it is still not operating at full capacity.

Complicating Louisiana's planning: the storm's slow movement and unpredictable long-term track.