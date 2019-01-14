President Donald Trump prepares to speak to the nation Tuesday about immigration.

White House Photo

The latest: Farmers ready to hear from president

Mon, 01/14/2019 - 11:22am

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is on his way to Louisiana after a mechanical issue delayed Air Force One's departure from Washington.
Trump is traveling to New Orleans on Monday to address the American Farm Bureau Federation's 100th annual convention.
The White House says the Air Force One maintenance crew needed to reset an indicator light on the customized Boeing 747 that was being used for the trip.
Trump remained aboard the aircraft during the delay. Air Force One was airborne after about a half hour.
After he returns to Washington, Trump will welcome the NCAA football champion Clemson Tigers to the White House.

Include in Front Page Slideshow
Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019