Wednesday COVID-9 count up seven in three parishes

Seven new COVID-19 positives were reported in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption between noon Monday and noon Tuesday, the Louisiana Office of Public Health said. One additional death was reported in St. Martin.

--In St. Mary, three new COVID-19 cases raised the total to 212 after 1,162 tests. The number of deaths reported by the OPH remained at 23, although Coroner Eric Melancon says the number is 25.

--In St. Martin, a death reported Tuesday raised the toll to 19. Three more COVID-19 positives raised the parish's total to 247 after 1,998 tests.

--In Assumption, one more COVID-19 positive raised the parish total to 202 after 916 tests. The death toll remained at six.

Statewide:

--323 new COVID-19 positives raised the state total to 29,996 after more than 187,000 tests. But 20,316 people are believed to have recovered.

--Another 51 deaths were reported Tuesday for a total of 2,012 since the pandemic began.

--The number of hospitalizations was up 10 to 1,512.

--The number of people on ventilators was down 26 to 194.