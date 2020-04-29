Only 6 new COVID-19 cases but four new deaths in local parishs

Only six new COVID-19 positives were reported at noon Wednesday in St. Mary, St. Martin and Assumption, but the region's death toll rose by four.

The same trend was evident in the statewide figures reported by the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

--In St. Mary, three new COVID-19 cases between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday brought the total to 185 after 1,038 tests. The official death toll remained at 20.

--In St. Martin, two new cases brought the total to 228 after 1,719 tests. Another death brought that total to 16.

--In Assumption, three new deaths were reported Wednesday for a total of six since the pandemic began. The parish had one new COVID-19 case for a total of 178 after 716 tests.

Statewide:

--374 new cases brought the total to 27,660 after more than 156,000 tests.

--Another 44 deaths were reported. That brings the Louisiana death toll to 1,802.

--The number of people in hospitals fell by 37 to 1,629.