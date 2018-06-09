(Updated) Authorities find man believed to be fourth occupant of vehicle involved in chase

Authorities have found a missing man believed to be the fourth occupant of a vehicle involved in a high-speed chase Thursday that ended in the Burns Point area, a St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office news release said.

Clarence Woods, 23, had been reported missing by family. Woods was last seen by family Thursday. Woods is also believed to be the fourth occupant of the vehicle involved in a high speed chase also on Thursday. Three men, who were also occupants in the vehicle, have already been arrested.