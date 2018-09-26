Two persons of interest sought in Patterson shooting

Patterson police are seeking two persons of interest in connection with a Tuesday shooting that injured three people, Police Chief Janis Merritt said.

Those persons of interest were identified as Kirt Favors Jr., 20, and Randolph Joseph, 26. Police didn’t have a last known address on either person. Both are wanted for questioning, have criminal records and should be considered armed and dangerous, Merritt said.

At about 5:06 p.m. Tuesday, Patterson police responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Taft and Plum streets where a man was allegedly running down the street shooting.

Upon arrival, an officer was waved down by a male subject who stated that his mother had just been shot and was inside the home, Merritt said. Officers collected over 12 bullet casings at the scene. Vehicles and homes in the area were struck by bullets, she said.

The female victim had been taking a shower when a bullet came through the home and struck her in the chest, Merritt said. While at the scene, a dispatcher advised officers that a male victim was at a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, the chief said.

Both victims were in stable condition as of Wednesday morning, Merritt said.

Investigators also learned that another male, who may have been a shooter, was also wounded during the shooting, Merritt said.