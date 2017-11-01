Suspect sought in shooting death of Amelia man

Authorities are seeking the public's help to find a suspect wanted on a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of man Tuesday night in Amelia.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office detectives identified Hakeemia Bias, 23, of the 100 block of Friendship Alley in Amelia, is wanted on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Christopher Singleton, 23, of Amelia, a news release stated.

Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, St. Mary Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a possible shooting on Friendship Alley in Amelia, a news release said.

Deputies located an unresponsive man who sustained a gunshot wound. The man, identified as Singleton, was transported to Teche Regional Medical Center by Acadian Ambulance, the release stated. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital, the release said.

Investigators found evidence that Bias confronted Singleton and fired a handgun striking the victim, the release stated. Anyone with information on Bias’ whereabouts can contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-384-1622 or by email at crimewatch@stmaryso.com. You can remain anonymous.