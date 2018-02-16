Sheriff: Help sought to find runaway teen

Fri, 02/16/2018 - 9:24am zachary fitzgerald

Authorities are seeking the public's help to locate a 17-year-old Franklin girl, who was reported Thursday night as a possible runaway.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call about a juvenile who left her home on Michael Drive in Franklin, a news release said.
The juvenile, Christiyana Cormier, 17, is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall weighing 160lbs. She was last seen in the front yard of her home wearing a t-shirt, possibly jeans or sleep pants, and gray slippers.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency. The sheriff’s office can be reached at 337-828-1960.

