Sheriff: Escaped work release inmate captured in Amelia

St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies apprehended an escaped West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office work release inmate in Amelia Wednesday morning, a St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office news release said.

Deputies located the suspect vehicle the escapee was traveling in and initiated a stop. The inmate, Jeremy Blackburn, 39, failed to pull over, lost control of the vehicle and drove into a ditch on Duhon By Pass Road, the release said. Blackburn is in the custody of St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office deputies.