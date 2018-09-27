Public's help sought to find missing Morgan City man

Morgan City police are asking for the public's help to find a 57-year-old man reported missing and last seen Wednesday.

Terry Scott, 57, of Morgan City, was reported missing by his family members to Morgan City Police Department. Scott was last seen Wednesday walking east on Everette Street wearing a collar button up blue work shirt with gray pin stripes with navy blue work pants. Scott is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, brown eyes and black and gray hair. Morgan City police are seeking the assistance of the public in helping locate Scott. The public is asked to contact Morgan City Police Department 985-384-2310, 911 or his family if they make contact with Scott.