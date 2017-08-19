Police: Two arrests made in kidnapping of 7-year-old in Morgan City

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping of a 7-year-old child in Morgan City. The child was found safe in Houma, according to a Morgan City police news release.

At 9:16 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of Roderick Street in regard to a kidnapping. Officers arrived and learned that a 7-year-old child was removed from the home without the parent's knowledge.

Investigators with the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division responded to the location. With the assistance of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, the child was located safe in Houma, police said.

The suspects are extended family members of the victim, police said. During the investigation, police say attempts were made to conceal the child's location from law enforcement.

Investigators traveled to Houma and two arrests have been made in regard to this investigation. The two suspects were booked into the Terrebonne Parish Detention Center awaiting transportation to the Morgan City jail. The investigation is still ongoing at this time and further details are pending being released.